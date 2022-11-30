ROSEMONT, Ill. — Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh has been named Big Ten coach of the year and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is defensive player of the year, the conference announced today.

Harbaugh has the second-ranked and unbeaten Wolverines positioned for a second straight appearance in the College Football Playoff following last week’s win at No. 5 Ohio State. Michigan plays Purdue in the conference championship game Saturday in Indianapolis.

The Associated Press

