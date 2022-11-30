ROSEMONT, Ill. — Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh has been named Big Ten coach of the year and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is defensive player of the year, the conference announced today.
Harbaugh has the second-ranked and unbeaten Wolverines positioned for a second straight appearance in the College Football Playoff following last week’s win at No. 5 Ohio State. Michigan plays Purdue in the conference championship game Saturday in Indianapolis.
Campbell was second in the Big Ten with 118 tackles and intercepted two passes as the anchor of an Iowa defense that allowed 14.4 points and 277.9 yards per game to rank among the national leaders. Campbell was the league’s leading tackler in 2021.
Ohio State drops to No. 5 in CFP rankings
Ohio State was No. 5 Tuesday night in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings, positioned to possibly take advantage if one of the top four slips up on championship weekend.
Georgia (12-0) was No. 1 again. No. 2 Michigan (12-0) and No. 3 TCU (12-0) both moved up a spot and Southern California (11-1) climbed two spots into the fourth slot. Alabama (10-2) moved up a spot to No. 6 and was followed by Southeastern Conference rival Tennessee.
Northwestern fires DC, two others
EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald is shaking up his staff after the Wildcats’ worst season in 33 years, announcing Tuesday that defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil and two other assistant coaches will not return.
Defensive line coach Marty Long and wide receivers coach Dennis Springer also were let go after the Wildcats finished 1-11 for their worst record since the 1989 team went 0-11.
BASEBALL
White Sox round out coaching staff
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox rounded out their coaching staff under new manager Pedro Grifol on Tuesday, hiring José Castro as their hitting coach and Eddie Rodriguez as third base coach.
They also announced Chris Johnson as assistant hitting coach, Mike Tosar as major league fielding coordinator and Geoff Head is senior director of sports performance. Daryl Boston returns as first base coach. The White Sox previously announced pitching coach Ethan Katz and bullpen coach Curt Hasler would be retained and former Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was hired as bench coach.
BASKETBALL
Randle, Knicks win 11th straight over Pistons
DETROIT — Julius Randle scored a season-high 36 points, and the New York Knicks extended their win streak against the Detroit Pistons to 11 games with a 140-110 victory on Tuesday night. Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson each scored 16 points for New York, which had lost four of five.
Doncic, Mavericks hold off Curry, Warriors
DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 41 points in his NBA-leading fifth triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors, 116-113, on Tuesday night in the first meeting of last season’s Western Conference finalists.
The Warriors, who beat the Mavericks in five games last spring on their way to the title, lost for just the second time in seven games after a slow start to their season.
Timberwolves’ Towns to miss multiple weeks
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss multiple weeks with a strained right calf muscle that occurred in the team’s most recent game. The Timberwolves announced Tuesday that an MRI exam confirmed the injury that will sideline him indefinitely.
