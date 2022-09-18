SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — Cameron Smith made a pair of 7-foot birdie putts to finish off his round of 4-under 68 and allow him to overtake Dustin Johnson going into the third and final day of the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago.
As easy as Johnson made it look in the opening round, Saturday at Rich Harvest Farms was such a struggle that he shot over par for the first time in the 14 rounds he has played in the Saudi-funded series.
Johnson was lucky the deficit to Smith was only two shots. He came up well short of the green on the par-4 17th and had to make an 8-foot par putt, while Smith took the lead for the first time with his 7-foot birdie putt.
On their final hole at the par-5 18th, Johnson’s approach took a hard hop over the green. After a free drop from the grandstand, he chipped weakly to 8 feet and missed his birdie putt. Smith was on the other side of the green, lagged a 60-footer to 7 feet and holed that for another birdie.
Smith was at 10-under 134.
Lower birdies 18 for 1-shot lead at Fortinet
NAPA, Calif. — Justin Lower weathered the wind and birdied the 18th hole Saturday to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the season-opening Fortinet Championship.
Lower shot a 3-under 69 to get to 13 under at Silverado Resort & Spa, with his fifth birdie of the round giving him his first career 54-hole lead in his 29th start on the PGA Tour. He’s looking for his first tour victory.
Fitzpatrick leads at Italian Open
GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy — Even the wind couldn’t thwart U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick at the Italian Open. Fitzpatrick will head into the final round in the lead and aiming to go one better than three years ago after coping with challenging conditions on Saturday to post an impressive 2-under 69 and edge clear of Rory McIlroy and Aaron Rai.
FOOTBALL
Titans rule Fulton, Hilliard out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans ruled starting cornerback Kristian Fulton and running back Dontrell Hilliard out for Monday night’s game in Buffalo because of hamstring injuries. Neither player practiced all week. Reserve guard Jamarco Jones also was ruled out after missing practice Friday and Saturday because of an elbow injury.
Bills DT Oliver to miss Monday’s game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver was ruled out and his backup, Tim Settle, listed as doubtful on Saturday, leaving Buffalo potentially thin in the middle against running back Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. Oliver has been sidelined since hurting his ankle in a season-opening 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8. Settle practiced on a limited basis after missing Buffalo’s previous two practices with a calf injury.
Falcons place RB Williams on IR
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons placed backup running back Damien Williams on injured reserve with a rib injury on Saturday. Williams was expected to be the primary backup to starter Cordarrelle Patterson before he suffered the injury on Atlanta’s second possession of last week’s 27-26 season-opening loss to New Orleans. Williams had only two carries for 2 yards before suffering the injury. He will miss at least four games.
Ravens activate pair from practice squad
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens activated defensive back Daryl Worley and wide receiver Raleigh Webb from the practice squad Saturday. The Ravens host Miami today. Worley joins a defensive backfield in which Marlon Humphrey (groin), Marcus Peters (knee) and Brandon Stephens (quad) are questionable to play because of injuries.
BASEBALL
Yankees’ Montas undergoing MRI on shoulder
MILWAUKEE — New York Yankees right-hander Frankie Montas will undergo an MRI on his shoulder a day after lasting just 3 1/3 innings in a 7-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Montas has gone 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts for the Yankees, who acquired him for four prospects in an Aug. 1 trade with the Oakland Athletics. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Montas mentioned the issue after Friday’s game.
