Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Friday he sought alternative treatments instead of the NFL-endorsed COVID-19 vaccinations because of an allergy he has to ingredients in two of the FDA-approved shots.
Speaking on SiriusXM’s “Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers said: “I’m not an anti-vax, flat-earther. I have an allergy to an ingredient that’s in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long-term immunization protocol to protect myself and I’m very proud of the research that went into that.”
Rodgers, who has been tested daily as part of NFL protocols for the unvaccinated, came up positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. He said he didn’t feel well on Thursday but was much better on Friday.
He can’t rejoin the Packers for 10 days, missing Sunday’s game at Kansas City. Rodgers must have a negative test to return to the team on Nov. 13.
Rodgers noted that on the CDC’s website, “it says should you have an allergy to any of the ingredients, you should not get one of the mRNA vaccines. So those two (Moderna and Pfizer) were out already.”
He said with some of the public issues involving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — clotting issues and his “hearing of multiple people who had had adverse events around getting the J&J ... the J&J shot was not even an option at that point.”
His research led him to a treatment he did not detail, and he said the NFL was aware of the treatment protocol he was using, which took “multiple months.”
Browns release WR Beckham Jr.
CLEVELAND — Odell Beckham Jr.’s run his last route for the Browns. He’s wide open now.
The polarizing wide receiver is being released by the Cleveland Browns, who are cutting ties with Beckham after a drama-filled stay that ended with him being told to stay home from practice. Beckham’s unceremonious exit came on Friday, his 29th birthday, and a few days after his father shared a video on social media highlighting times when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t throw passes to the three-time Pro Bowler.
Barkley off COVID list, but will sit Sunday
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.. — New York Giants injured running back Saquon Barkley and starting safety Xavier McKinney were taken off the COVID-19 list Friday.
Barkley has missed the past three games with a sprained ankle sustained on Oct. 10 against Dallas. He will not play on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium because of the injury.
BASKETBALL
Hawkeyes roll in exhibition game
IOWA CITY — Four players landed in double figures to lead the University of Iowa men’s basketball team to a 99-47 exhibition victory over Slippery Rock on Friday night.
Redshirt sophomore Patrick McCaffery and sophomore Keagan Murray combined to make 14 of 20 field goal attempts and score 35 points. McCaffery scored 18 points and had eight rebounds, while Murray netted 17 points to go along with five boards. Freshman Payton Sandfort and senior Austin Ash finished with 12 and 10 points off the bench.
BASEBALL
Cubs claim pitcher Wade Miley from Reds
Pitcher Wade Miley was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs from Cincinnati on Friday, a surprising cost-cutting move by the Reds.
A left-hander who turns 35 on Nov. 13, Miley was 12-7 with a 3.37 ERA in 28 starts, and he threw his first career no-hitter in a 3-0 win at Cleveland on May 7.
His $15 million, two-year contract includes a $10 million option for next season with a $1 million buyout.
Miley is 97-92 with a 4.15 ERA in 11 years in the majors. He also has pitched for Arizona, Boston, Seattle, Baltimore, Milwaukee and Houston.
Hundreds of thousands celebrate Braves’ title
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves were cheered by hundreds of thousands of fans in a two-stage parade on Friday celebrating the team’s first World Series championship since 1995.
Some area schools closed, and students seized the opportunity to attend the event. Atlanta police estimated 300,000 to 400,000 fans attended the downtown portion of the parade.
Hodges, Maris, Minoso on Hall committee ballot
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Gil Hodges, Roger Maris and Minnie Miñoso are among 10 men on the ballot of the Golden Days Era committee for baseball’s Hall of Fame.
Dick Allen, Ken Boyer, Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva, Billy Pierce and Maury Wills also are on the ballot along with former Pittsburgh manager Danny Murtaugh, the Hall said Friday.
The vote by the 16-person committee, whose members will be announced later, is scheduled for Dec. 5 at the winter meetings in Orlando, Florida. Its ballot considers players whose primary contributions were from 1950-69.
HOCKEY
Winnipeg handles Blackhawks, 5-1
CHICAGO — Kyle Connor recorded a goal and an assist Friday night to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-1 victory at Chicago. MacKenzie Entwistle scored Chicago’s only goal.