NEW YORK — Willis Reed, who dramatically emerged from the locker room minutes before Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals to spark the New York Knicks to their first championship and create one of sports’ most enduring examples of playing through pain, died Tuesday. He was 80.
Reed’s death was announced by the National Basketball Retired Players Association, which confirmed it through his family. The cause was not released, but Reed had been in poor health recently and was unable to travel to New York when the Knicks honored the 50th anniversary of their 1973 NBA championship team during their game against New Orleans on Feb. 25.
Nicknamed “The Captain,” Reed was the undersized center and emotional leader on the Knicks’ two NBA championship teams, with a soft shooting touch from the outside and a toughness to tussle with the era’s superstar big men on the inside.
His accomplishments — seven All-Star selections, two NBA Finals MVP awards among them — would have warranted Hall of Fame induction by themselves. During the 1969-70 season, he became the first player to sweep the MVP awards for the regular season, All-Star Game and NBA Finals.
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark was named a Naismith Trophy Finalist on Tuesday.The Naismith Trophy is symbolic of the most outstanding players in men’s and women’s college basketball.
This season, Clark is the only player in the nation with more than 900 points, 245 rebounds, 290 assists and 45 steals. She has registered at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in 17 games this year and 39 times in her career, which is the most in NCAA women’s basketball history.
IOWA CITY — Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen was named the NCAA Division I Assistant Coach of the Year by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association presented by Aflac on Tuesday.
The WBCA Assistant Coach of the Year is presented to one associate head coach or assistant coach in each membership division who demonstrates commitment to their program, their student-athletes and their head coach; their impact coaching on court; their mentorship and impact on other coaches; and their professional manner and attitude.
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Tobin Anderson is leaving NCAA Cinderella Fairleigh Dickinson after one fairy-tale season and replacing Rick Pitino at Iona.
Iona athletic director Matt Glovaski announced the hiring of Anderson a day after Pitino left to take the job at St. John’s.
Anderson led the No. 16 seed Knights to a win over No. 1 Purdue in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, only the second time a No. 16 seed has knocked off a top-seeded team. The Knights lost to Merrimack in the Northeast Conference Tournament title game but got the NCAA berth because Merrimack was ineligible to compete as a transitioning school from Division II.
FOOTBALL
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed longtime Philadelphia Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo to a three-year, $24 million contract.
The deal, announced Tuesday, fortifies the interior of the Steelers offensive line as Pittsburgh builds around second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett.
The 29-year-old Seumalo, a Hawaii native who played at Oregon State, started 60 games across seven seasons with the Eagles, who selected him in the third round of the 2016 draft. Seumalo appeared in 81 games in all for Philadelphia and won a Super Bowl with the Eagles following the 2017 season.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Dont’a Hightower is making a quiet exit to a memorable career with the New England Patriots.
The veteran linebacker, who did not play last season, announced his retirement Tuesday in an essay posted on the Players’ Tribune website.
It ends a decade-long run in New England that began with the Patriots selecting him 25th overall in the 2012 draft. It included three Super Bowl rings (2014, 2016, 2018) and a pair of Pro Bowl selections (2016, 2019). He also was named a second-team All-Pro in 2016.
TENNIS
LONDON — Martina Navratilova has returned to TV work at Tennis Channel during its Miami Open coverage. Her appearance comes less than three months after Navratilova said she had throat cancer and breast cancer.
She says her sense of taste disappeared during the treatment for cancer and she lost 15 pounds. The 66-year-old member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame told Piers Morgan in an interview scheduled to be shown Tuesday on TalkTV that she has been told by doctors that she is “cancer-free” and that she should be “good to go” after some additional radiation treatment.
HOCKEY
Fanatics to take over as NHL jersey maker
The NHL is changing jerseys again.
Fanatics is taking over as the league’s on-ice jersey provider beginning with the 2024-25 season, replacing Adidas, which has made them since 2017. It’s the third company to make NHL jerseys since 2005, after Reebok handled them for more than a decade.
It’s the first time Fanatics will make in-game jerseys with their own branding for one of the four major North American men’s professional sports leagues. The company has made Major League Baseball’s uniforms since 2017 for Majestic and Nike, which executive Doug Mack said helped Fanatics take this step.
SOCCER
San Diego women’s team signs 15-year-old
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Wave have signed 15-year-old Melanie Barcenas, the youngest player ever to reach a deal with a National Women’s Soccer League team.
At 15 years and 138 days, Barcenas is younger than Chloe Ricketts, who was 15 years and 283 days old when she signed with the Washington Spirit this month. Barcenas played for the San Diego Surf youth club and was also called up by the U.S. national under-17 team for a pair of exhibition matches against England in February.
