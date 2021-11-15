Caitlin Clark had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Monika Czinano added 16 points, leading No. 9 Iowa over Northern Iowa, 82-61, on Sunday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Clark, a preseason Associated Press All-American, shot 9 of 22 from the field, including 4 of 13 on 3-pointers. She is averaging 23.3 points this season.
Czinano, who led the nation in field-goal percentage last season, was 6 of 12. She also had five rebounds and four assists.
Iowa (3-0) had a 21-2 run in the first quarter, holding Northern Iowa (1-1) scoreless for 4 1/2 minutes. The Hawkeyes were ahead 24-9 at the end of the quarter and led by double digits the rest of the game.
McKenna Warnock had 15 points and six rebounds for the Hawkeyes.
The Hawkeyes held the Panthers to just 32.2% shooting, including 27.6% on 3-pointers.
Iowa reached the regional semifinals of the NCAA Tournament last season despite having one of the worst defenses in the nation — the Hawkeyes were 315th in field-goal percentage defense and 336th in scoring defense. But Iowa has held its first three opponents this season to an average of 55 points and 31.6% shooting.
Kam Finley led Northern Iowa with 17 points, adding six rebounds. Maya McDermott scored 14.
Iowa has a 24-3 record against Northern Iowa, winning 14 of the last 15 games. The Hawkeyes have won their last six in-state games against the Panthers, Drake and Iowa State.
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder picked up her 798th win. She ranks 14th nationally in career wins.
Men
Northern Iowa 95, Dubuque 58 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Dubque Senior grad Noah Carter scored 17 points, and four other Panthers hit double digits. Tywhon Pickford and Antwan Kimmons each scored 13. Drew Daniel came off the bench late in the game to chip in 10 points. Pickford tied Cory Jenkins for 86th on the all-time scoring list with 658 points.
Keegan Zimmerman led the Spartans with 10 points.
Drake 99, South Dakota 50 — At Des Moines: ShanQuan Hemphill registered 14 points as Drake easily beat South Dakota. Roman Penn and Tremell Murphy each had 13 points for Drake (2-0), with Garrett Sturtz had 12 points and eight rebounds. Eleven of 12 Bulldogs scored at least five points in the win as Drake shot 54% (32 of 59). Drake is 32-0 when scoring 80 points or more for coach Darian DeVries.
No. 18 Tennessee 94, East Tennessee 62 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Olivier Nkamhoua scored a career-high 23 points and Kennedy Chandler added 16 for Tennessee. Nkamhoua, a 6-foot-8 junior, shot 9 for 14 and also had eight rebounds for the Volunteers (2-0).
Florida 71, No. 20 Florida State 55 — At Gainesville, Fla.: Colin Castleton had 15 points, a career-high 16 rebounds and six blocks — and was one of four Florida players scoring in double figures — as the Gators ended a seven-game losing streak in the series.
No. 23 St. Bonaventure 69, Canisius 60 — At Olean, N.Y.: Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes scored 17 points apiece and St. Bonaventure rallied to beat Canisius. Jalen Adaway added 16 points for St. Bonaventure (2-0) in his season debut after he was suspended for the season opener for an NCAA rule violation.