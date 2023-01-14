GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers can still perform “at a very high level,” Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said Friday, with the Packers awaiting a decision on whether the four-time MVP quarterback wants to play next season.
The 39-year-old Rodgers didn’t approach the MVP form of his 2020 and 2021 campaigns this season, and the Packers went 8-9 to end a string of three straight playoff appearances. Rodgers threw 12 interceptions — the most since he was a first-year starter in 2008 — and had his lowest career passer rating as a starter.
He played much of the season with a broken right thumb and was adjusting to the absence of star receiver Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders last March after earning All-Pro honors each of his last two seasons in Green Bay.
“I think he was dealing with some moving pieces, some injuries and things like that,” Gutekunst said of his quarterback Friday. “It wasn’t a great year offensively for us as a whole, but you guys saw as well, he still can play at a very high level. I really like the way he led us. So again, I think as we move forward over the next month or so, we’ll start putting these things together and see how that transpires.”
Vikings C Bradbury returning for playoffs
EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury has been cleared to return to the starting lineup after missing the last five games of the regular season with a back injury. Coach Kevin O’Connell announced Friday that Bradbury would start against the New York Giants in the wild card round playoff game Sunday. He fully participated in practices Thursday and Friday.
The Vikings listed three players as questionable for the Giants game: cornerback Cam Dantzler (ankle/personal matter), kickoff returner/running back Kene Nwangwu (illness) and safety Harrison Smith (knee). O’Connell said he expects Smith to play.
Kelce, Jefferson unanimous All-Pros
Travis Kelce and Justin Jefferson are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team, and Sauce Gardner is the first rookie cornerback selected in 41 years.
The Chiefs’ Kelce and the Vikings’ Jefferson received first-team votes Friday from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league.
Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa and Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones each got 49 of 50 first-team votes. The Chiefs and Niners led the way with four players each on the first team.
Chargers downgrade Williams to out
Mike Williams will miss the Los Angeles Chargers’ AFC wild-card round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a lower back fracture.
The sixth-year wide receiver was downgraded to out on Friday after further rests. The Chargers said the X-ray on Sunday and an MRI on Monday both were negative but a rescan Friday morning showed a small transverse process fracture.
Williams will remain in Los Angeles to receive treatment.
BASKETBALL
Purdue beats Nebraska, improves to 16-1
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Fletcher Loyer scored a season-high 27 points and Zach Edey added 12, leading No. 3 Purdue to a historic 73-55 rout over Nebraska on Friday night.
By improving to 16-1 for the first time since 1993-94, the Boilermakers (5-1 Big Ten) became the 11th Division I program with 1,900 all-time wins. Matt Painter also became the fifth coach in conference history to record 400 wins at one school.
BASEBALL
Bauer clears waiver, becomes free agent
NEW YORK — Trevor Bauer became a free agent Friday when he went unclaimed on waivers, leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers responsible for about $22.5 million owed to the former Cy Young Award winner whose unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced by an arbitrator.
Any team could sign the 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner for the major league minimum of $720,000. That would be offset against the $22,537,635 owed to Bauer by the Dodgers.
McCutchen returning to Pirates
PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen served as the centerpiece for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ long-awaited renaissance a decade ago. The veteran outfielder is coming back home, hoping to serve as a mentor to a young group trying to follow in his footsteps.
A person with knowledge of the agreement tells the Associated Press that McCutchen, a five-time All-Star and the 2013 National League MVP for the Pirates earlier in his career, has agreed to a $5 million, one-year deal with the club.
Padres reach deals with Soto, Hader
SAN DIEGO — Outfielder Juan Soto agreed to a $23 million, one-year contract with the San Diego Padres on Friday, a raise from his $17.1 million salary last season. San Diego also reached a $14.1 million, one-year agreement with Josh Hader, the largest salary for an arbitration-eligible relief pitcher.
