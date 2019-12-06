SEATTLE — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired catcher Omar Narváez from the Seattle Mariners on Thursday for minor league pitcher Adam Hill and a compensation round pick in next June’s amateur draft.
Narváez becomes Milwaukee’s replacement for Yasmani Grandal, who signed a $73 million, four-year contract with the Chicago White Sox. Narváez, 28, was excellent at the plate in his one season with the Mariners, hitting .278 with 22 home runs and 55 RBIs in 132 games. Narváez led American League catchers in on-base percentage (.373), slugging percentage (.516) and OPS (.889), and was second among catchers in those categories.
“Omar has established himself as one of the best offensive catchers in the game,” Milwaukee general manager David Stearns said. “We believe his bat will give us an impactful left-handed presence in our lineup.”
The issue for Narváez has been his defense, although he improved last season with Seattle. He had just three passed balls after being charged with 12 in 2018 with the White Sox.
Hill, 22, pitched for Milwaukee’s Class A affiliate last season and was 7-9 with a 3.92 ERA. He was a fourth-round pick of the New York Mets in 2018 and was traded to the Brewers before the start of last season.
Twins to add more netting at Target Field
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins announced Thursday they will make further extensions to safety netting at Target Field next season, the third such enhancement they’ve made in five years.
The new netting along the left-field line will extend an additional 85 feet from the previous endpoint and 8 feet from the previous height, making that side about 275 feet long and 22 feet high. Along the right-field line, the net will stretch 65 feet longer and 7 feet higher, to about 255 feet long and 21 feet high. At the dugouts, an extra 3 feet will be added to the nets that will be 16 feet high.
Astros trade Marisnick to Mets
NEW YORK — Outfielder Jake Marisnick was acquired by the New York Mets from the Houston Astros on Thursday for two prospects — left-hander Blake Taylor and outfielder Kenedy Corona. The 28-year-old Marisnick hit .233 with 10 homers, 34 RBIs and 10 steals last season. In parts of seven years with the Astros and Marlins, he’s hit .227 in 685 games.
GOLF
Reed builds lead in Bahamas, Tiger surging
NASSAU, Bahamas — A tropical breeze replaced the raging wind and made golf a lot easier for Patrick Reed, Tiger Woods and just about everyone else Thursday in the Hero World Challenge.
Reed took advantage of the back nine at Albany Golf Club for the second straight day. He was tied for the lead until making six birdies over his last 10 holes for a 6-under 66 that gave him a three-shot lead over U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland. Reed was at 12-under 132. Woods kept a clean card to match Reed’s 66 and remain six shots behind.
FOOTBALL
Steelers’ Conner to miss 3rd straight game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh running back James Conner’s aching right shoulder will keep him out of the lineup for a third straight game when the surging Steelers visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Conner took some reps with the scout team on Thursday but declared himself out as the effects of the sprained AC joint he suffered in late October continue to linger. Conner initially hurt the shoulder in the final minutes of a victory over Miami on Oct. 28. He briefly returned against Cleveland on Nov. 14 but managed just 16 yards on six touches before exiting.
Jaguars place LB Jack on IR
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed linebacker Myles Jack on injured reserve, ending his disappointing season with four games to play.
Jack hurt his right knee in a loss at Tennessee two weeks ago and sat out last Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay. It was the first game Jack had missed in his four-year NFL career. It’s also the same knee that cost Jack most of his junior season at UCLA and dropped him to the second round in the 2016 draft.
Cowboys DT Woods faces drug charges
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was arrested on drug and tampering charges after police say he tried to put out a marijuana cigarette when he knew he was about to be stopped for speeding.
Woods didn’t pull over immediately and told police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco he had dropped the marijuana cigarette in the half-empty water bottle before he stopped, Officer Blake Simmons wrote in a police report provided Thursday. The Cowboys’ practice facility is located in Frisco.
BASKETBALL
Michigan, Kentucky to play in London
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan and Kentucky have agreed to play a basketball game in London next season as part of a three-year deal that also includes a home-and-home series between the two programs.
Michigan announced the deal Thursday. The teams will play at O2 Arena in London in December 2020. The teams will meet at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor in 2021 and at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena in 2022.
Woman seeks dismissal of Walton lawsuit
LOS ANGELES — Former sportscaster Kelli Tennant is seeking dismissal of her sexual assault lawsuit against Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton, a court document shows.
The request for dismissal of the civil case was filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks regroup, beat Bruins in OT
BOSTON — Jonathan Toews scored 54 seconds into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks recovered after blowing a three-goal, third-period lead to beat Boston, 4-3, on Thursday night and end the Bruins’ eight-game winning streak.
Robin Lehner made 37 saves for the Blackhawks, who had lost six of their previous seven games. Ryan Carpenter and Dylan Strome scored 37 seconds apart at the end of the first period, and Alex DeBrincat scored off the opening faceoff of the third period to make it 3-0.