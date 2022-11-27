After six straight losing seasons and more than 20 years removed from its 1990s heyday, Nebraska is turning to Matt Rhule to rebuild its football program and make it competitive in the Big Ten Conference.
Rhule signed an eight-year contract to be the Cornhuskers’ next coach and will be introduced Monday at a news conference, the school announced Saturday.
The 47-year-old Rhule quickly turned around downtrodden programs at Temple and Baylor before leaving for the NFL to coach the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers fired him in October after he started his third season with four losses in five games.
“It is a tremendous honor to be chosen to lead the Nebraska football program,” Rhule said in a statement. “When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football, Nebraska is right at the top of the list. The fan base is second to none, and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to coach in Memorial Stadium on Tom Osborne Field. My family and I are so grateful to become a part of the Husker Family, and we can’t wait to get started.”
Nebraska said it would release details of Rhule’s contract on Monday.
About an hour after Nebraska announced Matt Rhule’s hiring as head coach, wide receiver Trey Palmer announced on Instagram that he would declare for the NFL draft. Palmer, who transferred from LSU after last season, had three 150-yard games this year and set the Huskers’ single-season record with 1,043 yards.
Arizona State close to hiring Dillingham
Arizona State was finalizing a deal Saturday night to make Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham the youngest head football coach in a Power Five conference. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that the 32-year-old Phoenix native was on the verge of becoming the head coach at the school he graduated from just 10 years ago.
Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin has informed school officials he will be staying put.
That ends speculation that he was the leading candidate to fill the head coaching vacancy at Auburn. Kiffin told The Associated Press in a voice message “we have a lot of work left to do.” He added he has not signed a contract extension. The 47-year-old Kiffin is 23-12 in three seasons as Rebels coach.
Florida Atlantic fires Taggart after 3 seasons
Florida Atlantic fired Willie Taggart on Saturday, only hours after the end of a third consecutive five-win season and no bowl bid for the second time in that span. Taggart was 15-18 in his three seasons with the Owls — 5-4 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, then 5-7 in each of the last two seasons.
SOCCER
FRISCO, Texas — Landon Donovan and DaMarcus Beasley have been elected to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame and will be inducted May 6 along with Lauren Cheney Holiday.
The 40-year-old Donovan was a midfielder and forward who scored 57 goals in 157 international appearances from 2000 through 2014. He is tied with Clint Dempsey for the U.S. scoring record and is second in appearances. The 40-year-old Beasley became the first American to play in four World Cups: 2002, ’06, ’10 and ’14. A defender and midfielder, he scored 17 goals in 126 international appearances from 2001-17.
GOLF
JOHANNESBURG — Dan Bradbury maintained his one-shot lead after Sami Valimaki of Finland double-bogeyed the 18th hole Saturday at the Joburg Open.
The Englishman’s 4-under 67 at Houghton Golf Club kept him in the lead for a third straight day as he seeks a wire-to-wire victory and his first European tour title. The 24-year-old Valimaki (66) looked poised to overtake Bradbury before getting into trouble in the trees at the par-4 18th.
BRISBANE, Australia — British Open champion Cameron Smith had a topsy-turvy round of 2-under 69 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Australian PGA.
Smith had six birdies and four bogeys — including two in a row on 11 and 12 that saw his lead reduced to just one — before another bogey on the 18th to finish the hot and gusty day with a 54-hole total of 11-under 202 at Royal Queensland.
TENNIS
MÁLAGA, Spain — Felix Auger-Aliassime has led Canada to its second ever Davis Cup final after winning both his singles and doubles rubbers in a 2-1 fightback over Italy.
Canada will face Australia in today’s final.
