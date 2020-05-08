BALTIMORE — The lawyer for the wife of Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas said she is being subjected to an “unfounded ongoing investigation” by Texas police after she allegedly pointed a loaded gun at her husband’s head upon finding him in bed with another woman last month.
According to a police affidavit, Nina Thomas tracked down her husband at a short-term rental home in Austin in the early morning hours of April 13 and found him and his brother, Seth, in bed with two women.
The affidavit says Nina Thomas admitted to pointing the pistol at Earl Thomas’ head “with the intent to scare him.” She had taken the magazine out of the gun and disengaged the safety, but police noted “she was unaware the gun had a round in the chamber.”
Nina Thomas struck Earl Thomas repeatedly with her free hand before her husband eventually wrestled the 9 mm Beretta from her grasp, the affidavit said. At that point, he told the woman with whom he was romantically linked to call the police.
Nina Thomas was arrested on a felony charge of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
After getting word that the episode would soon be made public, Earl Thomas acknowledged late Wednesday in a video on his Instagram account that there was “an altercation between me and Nina.”
“It’s really not anybody’s business. It’s (ticking) me off that it got out, but it’s the world we live in today,” he said in the video, which has since been deleted. “Stuff like this happens. We try to live the best life we possibly can, but sometimes it doesn’t go as planned.”
CFL commish: Canceled season is likely
OTTAWA, Ontario — Canadian Football League Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said the most likely scenario is to cancel the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ambrosie made the admission Thursday in testimony to a House of Commons standing committee on finance. He appeared via video during a panel on arts, culture, sports and charitable organizations after news broke last week that the CFL requested up to $150 million Canadian in assistance from the federal government. The commissioner said the league’s future is “very much in jeopardy” and that teams collectively lost about $20 million last year.
BASKETBALL
Antetokounmpo social media accounts hacked
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo’s social media accounts were hacked on Thursday afternoon and several bizarre and offensive tweets were posted, according to the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo’s brother and the player’s representatives.
More than a dozen tweets popped up in Antetokounmpo’s feed in the span of about five minutes, and they appeared to clearly be the work of someone other than the reigning MVP. The tweets included racial slurs, profane attacks on other players and a claim that Antetokounmpo had the coronavirus.
NCAA: Kansas violations are ‘egregious’
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The NCAA struck back at the University of Kansas and its men’s basketball program Thursday, calling five Level I violations that are alleged to have occurred “egregious” and arguing that they undermine and threaten” college athletics.
In the latest in a series of back-and-forth filings, the NCAA reiterated in a 92-page response its claim that Adidas representatives were acting as boosters when two of them — T.J. Gassnolo and Jim Gatto — helped to arrange payments to prospective recruits. Those transactions became a central point in a wide-ranging FBI probe into college basketball that has ensnared Kansas, Louisville and several other high-profile programs.
BASEBALL
NYC mayor: No spectators for a while
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio doesn’t see games returning to Yankee Stadium or Citi Field very quickly, at least not with fans. De Blasio said bigger events are going to be one of the last things that will really fit the equation as the country restarts from the coronavirus pandemic. He said the perfect time to reopen big events is “almost when the disease has really been beaten back to next to nothing.” He said the danger with big gatherings, especially, is “that could be one of the things that propels the disease back.”
GOLF
Charity match to donate $10M
HOBE SOUND, Fla. — The next match involving Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson involves a $10 million donation for COVID-19 relief efforts, along with plenty of bragging rights in a star-powered foursome May 24 at Medalist Golf Club. Turner Sports announced more details Thursday for “The Match: Champions for Charity,” a televised match between Woods and Peyton Manning against Mickelson and Tom Brady. The format will be better ball for the front nine and modified alternate shot on the back nine. It will be simulcast on May 24 at 2 p.m. on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.
AUTO RACING
IndyCar cleared to begin season next month
FORT WORTH, Texas — IndyCar has gotten the green flag to finally start its season in Texas next month with a nighttime race June 6 without spectators, IndyCar and track officials announced Thursday. The June season opener will be on a condensed schedule with practice, qualifying and the race taking place on the same day. There will be strict access guidelines limiting the number of personnel on site, with health screening system administered to all participants and personal protection equipment provided to everyone entering the facility.
BOXING
WBC plans for remote judging
LONDON — WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman expects professional boxing to return without spectators and with judges officiating by video from home. Sulaiman said the World Boxing Council has produced a protocol for fights during the coronavirus pandemic that limit, for instance, a four-fight card to about 40-50 people at a venue. Those numbers include one handler for each fighter, boxing commission supervisors, media and TV production crews.