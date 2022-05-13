Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not run in the Preakness.
Owner Rich Dawson made the stunning announcement Thursday, 10 days before the race in Maryland. It means there will not be a Triple Crown winner for a fourth consecutive year.
Dawson said he and trainer Eric Reed agreed to stick with the initial plan for Rich Strike and rest him for five weeks. Rich Strike, at 80-1, was the biggest long shot to win the Derby in more than a century. Only Donerail in 1913 paid more to win.
The plan now is to have Rich Strike ready to run in the Belmont Stakes on June 11. Dawson said it was best for the colt to get extra rest and not run back in two weeks at Pimlico.
“It’s very, very tempting to alter our course and run in the Preakness at Pimlico, which would be a great honor for all our group,” Dawson said in a news release. “However, after much discussion and consideration … we are going to stay with our plan of what’s best for Ritchie.”
Reed did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment
Rich Strike was not expected to be the morning line favorite for the Preakness, with Derby runner-up Epicenter and Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath set to be part of the field. He could have been the first Derby winner not to go off as the Preakness post time favorite since 2012 when I’ll Have Another won the first two legs of the Triple Crown.
BASEBALL
Guardians have no new COVID cases
The Cleveland Guardians reported no new COVID-19 cases Thursday, a day after an outbreak inside their clubhouse caused a postponement in Chicago and sent manager Terry Francona and five coaches home from a road trip.
The team said pitching coach Carl Willis will serve as the club’s acting manager for a three-game series this weekend in Minnesota. Willis pitched for the Twins from 1991-95.
Phillies’ Harper has small tear in elbow
LOS ANGELES — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper has a small tear in his right elbow and won’t throw for four weeks, but the reigning NL MVP will stay in the lineup as Philadelphia’s designated hitter.
Harper will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection Sunday and won’t play that day, manager Joe Girardi said before Thursday night’s game at Dodger Stadium.
Benintendi, Royals go to arbitration
ARLINGTON, Texas — Outfielder Andrew Benintendi went to arbitration with the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, asking for $8.5 million instead of the team’s $7.3 million offer.
A decision by the panel of Mark Burstein, Keith Greenberg and Steven Wolf is expected today, along with a decision in the case of Seattle second baseman Adam Frazier, which was heard by a different panel on May 2 in the first of this year’s lockout-delayed hearings.
FOOTBALL
Broncos WR Jeudy arrested on domestic charge
DENVER — Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested Thursday on a domestic violence-related charge in suburban Denver and was being held at the Arapahoe County Jail, which is next to the team’s training complex.
Jeudy, the Broncos’ first-round draft pick out of Alabama in 2020, was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.
Former AFL MVP Cappelletti dies at 89
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Gino Cappelletti, a former AFL Most Valuable Player and original member of the Boston Patriots who was part of the franchise for five decades as a player, coach and broadcaster, has died. He was 89.
Cappelletti died Thursday at his home in Wellesley, Mass. His death was announced by the New England Patriots on Thursday. No cause of death was given.
Known as “The Duke,” Cappelletti played receiver and kicker and scored the first regular-season points in AFL history, a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter of the Patriots’ 13-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sept. 9, 1960.
HOCKEY
Matthews, McDavid among Hart finalists
NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid are two of the finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy, the NHL’s most valuable player award. New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is also in contention for the prize awarded “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”
GOLF
Munoz shoots record 2nd 60 of season
McKINNEY, Texas — Sebastian Munoz was standing in the middle of the fairway on the 18th hole thinking about his shot at a 59 in the first round of the Byron Nelson. After missing the green, he became the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 in the same season. He led by four strokes.