Julio Urías allowed Jazz Chisholm’s leadoff homer, then pitched shutout ball through the seventh inning for his major league-leading 11th win, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Marlins, 6-1, Thursday to avoid a four-game sweep in Miami.
Urías (11-3) gave up just four more hits, struck out nine and walked two.
Chris Taylor’s RBI single tied the score in the fourth. Matt Beaty singled in the go-ahead run in the fifth, chasing Sandy Alcantara (5-8), and Will Smith hit a sacrifice fly off David Hess.
Rockies 9, Diamondbacks 3 — At Phoenix: Dom Nunez, hitting just .159, doubled twice and singled as Colorado avoided a three-game sweep by Arizona, a major league-worst 25-64. The Rockies won for just the seventh time in 40 road games this season. They’re 31-17 at Coors Field.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Mariners 4, Yankees 0 — At Seattle: Rookie Logan Gilbert (3-2) pitched one-hit ball over seven innings, struck out a career-high eight and retired his final 18 batters.
Twins 5, Tigers 3 — At Minneapolis: The Twins scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally for the win. Miguel Sano hit a solo home run to tie it, Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, and Jorge Polanco drove in the final run with a sacrifice fly to center field.
Athletics 2, Astros 1 — At Houston: Jed Lowrie and Matt Olson drove in runs to back Frankie Montas (8-7), who allowed one run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings and struck out 10. Oakland stopped a three-game skid and ended Houston’s six-game winning streak.
Indians 7, Royals 4 — At Cleveland: Franmil Reyes hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to snap a 4-4 tie and lift Cleveland, which took a 4-3 lead on a Roberto Perez three-run homer in the eighth. Carlos Santana hit a solo shot in the ninth for Kansas City