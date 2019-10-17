ANAHEIM, Calif. — Joe Maddon is back under the halo. Maddon agreed to become the Los Angeles Angels’ manager Wednesday, reuniting the World Series-winning former manager of the Chicago Cubs with the organization where he spent the first three decades of his baseball career.
“We are thrilled that Joe is coming back home and bringing an exciting brand of baseball to our fans,” general manager Billy Eppler said. “Every stop he has made throughout his managerial career, he has built a culture that is focused on winning while also allowing his players to thrive. We believe Joe will be a great asset for our club and look forward to him leading the team to another World Series championship.”
The Angels will formally introduce the 65-year-old Maddon at a news conference next week, but he already knows his way around Angel Stadium.
Maddon signed with the Angels as an undrafted catcher in 1975, and he spent the next 31 years working at almost every level of the organization as a player, coach and manager. He served as a big league assistant coach under five managers, and he had two stints as the Angels’ interim manager.
He was the Angels’ bench coach during their championship season in 2002. He left to manage Tampa Bay in 2006 for nine mostly successful seasons, followed by a move to Chicago to make history.
Maddon left the Cubs by mutual consent last month after they missed the playoffs for the first time in his five-year tenure. In 2016, he led Chicago to its first World Series title in 108 years.
Maddon replaces Brad Ausmus, who was fired after one season when the Angels finished 72-90, their worst record since 1999. Ausmus was abruptly dismissed shortly after Maddon became available, and most observers assumed Angels owner Arte Moreno had his eye on a reunion with Maddon, who was the Angels’ bench coach when Moreno bought the club in 2003.
Girardi quits Team USA to pursue MLB
DURHAM, N.C. — Joe Girardi quit as manager of the U.S. baseball team trying to qualify for the Olympics before it played a single game.
Girardi said Wednesday he is leaving to pursue a major league managing job. There are seven current openings.
He will be replaced by Scott Brosius, who had been slated to be Girardi’s bench coach. Brosius, the MVP of the 1998 World Series with the New York Yankees, became the senior director of baseball development for USA Baseball earlier this year.
Willie Randolph will shift from third base to bench coach, and Ernie Young from the first base coaching box to third.
Ruth’s bat used for 500th homer hits auctionLOS ANGELES— The bat used by Babe Ruth to slug his 500th career home run in 1929 is going up for auction, nearly 75 years after he gave it to a friend whose family has kept it ever since.
Ruth became the first player to reach the coveted plateau on Aug. 11, 1929, hitting a solo shot for the New York Yankees off Willis Hudlin at League Park in Cleveland.
In the mid-1940s, Ruth gave the bat to his friend Jim Rice, who was mayor of Suffern, N.Y. Terry Rice, an attorney in Suffern and Jim’s only son, is selling the bat.
FOOTBALL
Ramsey ‘thrilled’ to be with Rams
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Jalen Ramsey is thrilled to land with the Los Angeles Rams, and the team is already optimistic about keeping the star cornerback around for a long time.
Ramsey headed to the Rams’ training complex Wednesday, a day after Los Angeles traded two first-round picks to Jacksonville for the mercurial two-time Pro Bowl selection.
On his Uninterrupted podcast on SiriusXM’s app, Ramsey pronounced himself “overjoyed” to be with the Rams, and eager to “show them that they got the best corner in the whole NFL for years and years to come.”
Titans switch to Tannehill looking for spark
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans want to jump-start an offense that has just one touchdown over the past 10 quarters, so they’re turning to veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill and benching Marcus Mariota.
Tannehill, the eight-year veteran with 88 career starts for Miami, will make his first Tennessee start against the Chargers (2-4). Mariota, the No. 2 pick overall in 2015 and 2014 Heisman Trophy winner, isn’t neccessarily benched for the final 10 games left on his $20.9 million contract.
Raiders’ Brown sued for domestic violence
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Oakland Raiders tackle Trent Brown has been sued by his ex-girlfriend for what she says were multiple acts of domestic violence over the past year.
Diorra Marzette-Sanders filed a civil suit in Alameda County Superior Court on Tuesday accusing him of several attacks that left her bloodied, bruised and fearing for her safety. According to the lawsuit, Marzette-Sanders accused the 6-foot-8, 380-pound Brown of slapping her, hitting her and choking her at different times and threatening to shoot her in the “head before you walk out that door with my son.”
Watkins among Chiefs inactives
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins will miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury when Kansas City visits the Denver Broncos tonight trying to snap a two-game skid.
Watkins was a limited participant in practice this week but was ruled out Wednesday. The Chiefs are down several starters as they face a division rival on short rest. Defensive back Kendall Fuller was ruled out after breaking his thumb in last week’s loss to Houston, defensive tackle Chris Jones and left tackle Eric Fisher have core muscle injuries, and left guard Andrew Wylie is out with an ankle injury.
NCAA reports targeting penalties down 32%
The number of enforced targeting penalties is down 32% in the Football Bowl Subdivision compared with the first seven weeks of the 2018 season, the NCAA said Wednesday.
Targeting, the act of striking a defenseless opponent above the shoulders or using the crown of the helmet to contact an opponent, has been one of the college game’s biggest player-safety concerns for a decade.
There have been 132 targeting penalties called in the FBS. Of those, 83 were enforced and 49 were overturned on video review. There were 171 targeting penalties called at this point in 2018. Of those, 122 were enforced and 49 were overturned.