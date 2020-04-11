The Milwaukee Bucks have established an emergency relief fund for part-time employees of Fiserv Forum, the team’s home arena.
The Bucks Emergency Relief Fund will provide financial relief for part-time employees of the arena’s food and beverage provider, housekeeping employer and parking partners.
The relief fund also will assist part-time employees at the Menominee Nation Arena, the home arena for the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks’ NBA G League affiliate.
So far, the Bucks have provided $500,000 in financial assistance to the part-time employees, and an additional $500,000 is on the way through the relief fund.
NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and All-Star forward Khris Middleton have contributed $100,000 each. All their Bucks teammates have committed to donate to the cause. Bucks ownership is matching all player donations.
Duke big man Carey Jr. entering NBA draft
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke freshman Vernon Carey Jr. is entering the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-10, 270-pound Carey announced his decision Friday following a season in which he was The Associated Press player of the year and newcomer of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Carey had been considered a likely one-and-done prospect and projected first-round pick. He averaged team highs of 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.
Creighton’s Alexander to draft, open to return
OMAHA, Neb.— Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander declared for the NBA draft with the option to return to school for his final season of eligibility.
Alexander said Friday he would go through the evaluation process by league executives to determine if he should stay in the June 25 draft or withdrawal by the May 29 deadline.
BASEBALL
Brewers’ Yelich, Braun donating meals
Milwaukee Brewers stars Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun have teamed up with Milwaukee’s 3rd Street Market Hall to provide meals to local health care workers and their families.
The 3rd Street Market Hall announced that “thousands” of meals would be prepared. The meals are going to health-care workers at four hospital networks in southeastern Wisconsin. The first donation will take place Sunday.
MLB players unite for virtual season
NEW YORK — Blake Snell, Juan Soto and Bo Bichette are among the baseball stars switching over to PlayStation with America’s pastime on hold.
Thirty big leaguers — one from each team — have signed on to play a round-robin regular season on the MLB The Show video game with the real season on hold due to the novel coronavirus. The venture was launched Friday by Major League Baseball, the players’ association and Sony Interactive Entertainment.
FOOTBALL
Source: Brees to NBC after playing career
NEW YORK — Drew Brees might have secured his plans once his playing career has ended.
The New York Post is reporting that Brees will join NBC after he retires. The 41-year old New Orleans Saints quarterback will be going into his 20th NFL season this year.
Brees is expected to begin as an analyst on Notre Dame games and in the studio for “Football Night in America” before eventually moving into the “Sunday Night Football” booth.
XFL suspends operations, lays off employees
The XFL has suspended operations and laid off its employees. XFL workers were told of the layoffs during an in-house conference call Friday.
After canceling the remainder of its season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, but promising to be back in 2021, the upstart league backed by WWE has left its future in doubt. League executives said they expected to be back next year soon after canceling their games. The XFL has eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.
HOCKEY
Ex-Blackhawk Stapleton dies at 79
TORONTO — Pat Stapleton, the former NHL defenseman who famously kept an air of mystery over whether he possessed the puck from the winning goal of the 1972 Summit Series, has died. He was 79.
The Strathroy Rockets, a Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League team with which Stapleton was involved, said on its website he died Wednesday night. No cause was given.
Stapleton began his NHL career with the Boston Bruins in 1961–62. After splitting time between the Bruins and minor league teams, Stapleton ended up in Chicago, where his career took off. He played eight seasons with the Blackhawks from 1965-66 to 1972-73, helping them to Stanley Cup final appearances in 1971 and 1973.
Ex-player, coach Tom Webster dies at 71
Tom Webster, the former NHL and WHA forward who went on to coach the New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings, died Friday. He was 71.
The Carolina Hurricanes announced Webster’s death. Webster scored 53 goals and helped the franchise — then the New England Whalers — win the World Hockey Association’s first title in 1972-73. He also was an assistant coach in Carolina.
Blackhawks sign Teply for 3 years
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a three-year contract with forward prospect Michal Teply.
The team announced the deal on Friday. It has an average annual value of $825,833 and runs through the 2022-23 season. The 18-year-old Teply was selected by Chicago in the fourth round of last year’s draft. He spent last season with Winnipeg in the Western Hockey League, collecting 29 goals and 34 assists.
SWIMMING
U.S. Olympic trials moved to June 2021
OMAHA, Neb. — The U.S. Olympic swimming trials have been rescheduled for June 13-20, 2021 in Omaha.
USA Swimming announced the new dates Friday. The trials were initially scheduled for June 21-28 in a temporary pool at the CHI Health Center Omaha, the 17,560-seat downtown arena that will host the event.