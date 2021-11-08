Bradley Beal scored 30 points to lead the Washington Wizards to a 101-94 victory over defending NBA champion Milwaukee on Sunday night in Washington.
Beal had his second game of the season with at least 30 points. He averaged more than 30 in each of the past two seasons.
Kyle Kuzma added 15 points and 10 rebounds to help Washington snap an eight-game losing streak in the series with the Bucks. Montrezl Harrell also had 15 points.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 18 rebounds for the defending champion Bucks. They have lost five of six to drop to 4-6. Grayson Allen scored 19 points, and Bobby Portis had 13 points and 13 rebounds as the Bucks dropped the first game on a five-game trip.
Nets 116, Raptors 103 — At Toronto: Kevin Durant had 31 points, James Harden scored 16 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and Brooklyn won its fifth straight game.
Cavaliers 126, Knicks 109 — At New York: Ricky Rubio scored a career-high 37 to help Cleveland beat New York. Cleveland has won four in a row to improve to 7-4.
Magic 107, Jazz 100 — At Orlando, Fla.: Cole Anthony scored 10 of his season-best 33 points in the fourth quarter and keyed a game-closing 24-11 run in Orlando’s victory over Utah. Wendell Carter Jr. added a season-best 22 points and 15 rebounds.
Thunder 99, Spurs 94 — At Oklahoma City: Mike Muscala scored 20 points in 14 minutes and Oklahoma City rallied to beat San Antonio. Muscala made 5 of 6 field goals and 7 of 9 free throws in one of the most productive offensive games of his career.
Pacers 94, Kings 91 — At Sacramento, Calif.: Caris LeVert scored 22 points and Indiana held off Sacramento after blowing a 15-point lead. Domontas Sabonis had 17 points and 10 rebounds to help Indiana to its first win in Sacramento since 2018. Harrison Barnes scored 22 points for Sacramento.