Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 26 points in the first three quarters, and then rested while the Boston Celtics closed out the visiting Detroit Pistons for a 114-93 victory Friday night.
Rookie Grant Williams added a career-high 18 points and Enes Kanter pulled down 18 rebounds for the Celtics, who finished with a 51-36 advantage on the boards.
Kemba Walker had a rough shooting night, going 0 for 6, but he finished with 11 assists and a pair of free throws. The Celtics made plenty of shots without the star point guard, finishing 45 for 86 from the floor while playing without Gordon Hayward (sore left foot) and Marcus Smart (left eye infection).
Andre Drummond had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit. Thon Maker added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Derrick Rose finished with 14 points.
The Pistons were missing Blake Griffin (sore left knee), Luke Kennard (bilateral knee soreness) and Christian Wood (left knee bruise).
Cavaliers 114, Grizzlies 107 — At Cleveland: Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 33 points, and Kevin Love hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with just over a minute to play for Cleveland. Cleveland rallied from a 12-point deficit early in the fourth quarter, and Love’s clutch shot gave the Cavaliers a 109-107 lead with 1:03 left. Collin Sexton made three free throws and rookie Darius Garland added two to put the game away.
Pacers 119, Kings 105 — At Indianpolis: T.J. Warren scored 23 points as Indiana scored its fifth straight victory. Myles Turner added 17 points, and Domantas Sabonis and T.J. McConnell each had 15, with Sabonis grabbing nine rebounds as Indiana improved to 20-9.
Raptors 122, Wizards 118 — At Toronto: Kyle Lowry scored 26 points, and Serge Ibaka chipped in 23 to lead Toronto to the victory. OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet chipped in 18 apiece for the Raptors. Washington got 37 from Bradley Beal and 26 from Ish Smith.
Thunder 126, Suns 108 — At Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 32 points, Dennis Schroder added 24 and Danilo Gallinari had 22 to lead Oklahoma City. Phoenix got 24 points from Ricky Rubio.
Mavericks 117, 76ers 98 — At Philadelphia: Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 27 points, and Kristaps Porzingis chipped in 22 to lead Dallas.
Heat 129, Knicks 114 — At Miami: Bam Adebayo led seven Heat players in double-figure scoring with his 20 points.