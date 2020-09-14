Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian State were among 10 new teams ranked Sunday in first regular-season Associated Press college football poll, which was stripped of the teams not yet scheduled to play a fall season.
There was no change at the very top: Preseason No. 1 Clemson received 60 of 61 first place-votes this week.
After all Division I teams were eligible to be voted on for the preseason Top 25, the panel of 61 voters was permitted to consider only teams playing in the fall now that the season has started.
That meant preseason No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Oregon, along with six other Big Ten and Pac-12 teams, dropped out of the rankings. The Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American Conference and Mountain West have delayed their seasons.
With those teams gone, Alabama moved up to No. 2. Oklahoma is No. 3, followed by No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Florida. Defending champion LSU, with one first-place vote, is No. 6.
Among the new teams in the rankings were Sun Belt powerhouses Louisiana-Lafayette at No. 19 and Appalachian State at No. 24. The Ragin’ Cajuns pulled off maybe the biggest upset of the weekend, winning at Iowa State 31-14 on Saturday. The Cyclones had been ranked No. 23 and are the one team currently scheduled to play to fall out of the rankings after being in the preseason Top 25.
Louisiana-Lafayette was last ranked in 1943.
The Big Ten presidents were presented a comprehensive plan Sunday to conduct a fall football season, but a final decision is still to come.
A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the full Council of Presidents and Chancellors heard from all the subcommittees of the conference’s Return to Competition Task Force over 2 1/2 hours. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not making its return to competition plans public. The person said the meeting broke up without the presidents and chancellors voting and with no set plans for them to reconvene.
Still, if they act quickly Big Ten football could kickoff as soon as the weekend of Oct. 17.
MOTOR SPORTS
RICHMOND, Va. — Brad Keselowski won Saturday night at Richmond, NASCAR’s second playoff race, and advanced into the second next round.
Kevin Harvick, the title favorite, won last week’s opener to earn the automatic berth into the second round. Hamlin, derailed at his home track of Richmond by a speeding penalty, finished 12th but still advanced into the next round based on points. Keselowski led a race-high 192 of the 400 laps and gave Team Penske a sweep of the day — Will Power won for the IndyCar arm of the organization earlier Saturday.
MUGELLO, Italy — Lewis Hamilton won a hectic Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday to clinch his 90th Formula One win and move one behind Michael Schumacher’s record.
Hamilton can equal Schumacher’s record for wins at the Russian GP in two weeks and take a step closer to matching Schumacher’s record of seven world titles.
LEXINGTON, Ohio — Colton Herta led an Andretti Autosport resurrection as the struggling team swept the podium Sunday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and earned its first victory of the season.
Herta started on the pole and cleanly made it through a dicey opening turn as the 20-year-old won for the third time in his career. He led teammates Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay in a sweep for the Andretti group.
CYCLING
GRAND COLOMBIER, France — Tadej Pogacar won Stage 15 of the Tour de France on a brutal final climb Sunday as his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the yellow jersey. Pogacar powered past Roglic on the final sprint at the top of Grand Colombier for his second stage win. Roglic leads Pogacar by 40 seconds overall, down from 44 seconds before the stage.
GOLF
NAPA, Calif. — Stewart Cink won the season-opening Safeway Open at 47 years old Sunday for his seventh PGA Tour victory and first since the 2009 British Open.
Cink closed with a 7-under 65 — rebounding from a bogey on the 17th with a birdie on the 18th — for a two-stroke victory over Harry Higgs.
Cink is the oldest PGA Tour winner since Phil Mickelson at 48 at Pebble Beach in February 2019. Cink’s last victory came at the expense of then-59-year-old Tom Watson at Turnberry, with Cink winning a four-hole playoff.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Miguel Angel Jimenez completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Sanford International, the PGA Tour Champions’ first event with fans since returning from a break for the coronavirus pandemic. Jimenez closed with a 5-under 65 at Minehaha Country Club to beat Steve Flesch by a stroke.
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Mirim Lee chipped in three times Sunday, the last one for eagle on the final hole that got her into a three-way playoff at the ANA Inspiration that she won on the first extra hole with a birdie.
It was another wild finish in the LPGA major that moved from the first weekend of April to the 100-degree heat of September, and no one was more surprised than the 29-year-old Lee. She was never in the lead at any point until she calmly holed a 5-foot birdie putt on the 18th to beat Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson, who each had the lead on the back nine.
VILAMOURA, Portugal — South African George Coetzee shot a 5-under 66 to win the Portugal Masters by two strokes on Sunday. Coetzee finished at 16 under par after birdies on two of the last three holes to seal the victory over Englishman Laurie Canter, who also shot a 66.