Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
EVANSTON, Ill. – Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark recorded double-doubles as the No. 23 University of Iowa women’s basketball team survived Northwestern, 72-67, in overtime on Friday night.
It was the first overtime win for the Hawkeyes since defeating Indiana, 91-85, on Jan. 12, 2020.
Czinano registered her second career double-double with 24 points and 16 rebounds, while Clark posted her 10th season and 20th career double-double with 28 points and 11 rebounds.
Every Hawkeye who played pulled down at least one rebound. Kate Martin grabbed nine boards.