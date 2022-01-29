EVANSTON, Ill. – Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark recorded double-doubles as the No. 23 University of Iowa women’s basketball team survived Northwestern, 72-67, in overtime on Friday night.

It was the first overtime win for the Hawkeyes since defeating Indiana, 91-85, on Jan. 12, 2020.

Czinano registered her second career double-double with 24 points and 16 rebounds, while Clark posted her 10th season and 20th career double-double with 28 points and 11 rebounds.

Every Hawkeye who played pulled down at least one rebound. Kate Martin grabbed nine boards.

