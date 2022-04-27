Willy Adames homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 12-8, on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.
Adames hit a two-run blast in the first inning and a three-run drive during a six-run sixth for the NL Central-leading Brewers. It was the first multi-homer game of his career. He added a two-run double in the fifth and finished 4-for-5, raising his batting average 45 points to .239.
The game was tied 4-4 in the sixth when Rowdy Tellez singled with one out off reliever Aaron Fletcher (0-1). Tyrone Taylor followed with a triple and came home on a single by Omar Naváez.
With two outs, Jace Peterson singled, Kolten Wong singled home Naváez and Adames sent a hanging slider from Heath Hembree an estimated 413 feet into the left-field bleachers.
Brent Suter (1-0) allowed Kevin Newman’s game-tying two-run single in the fifth in relief of starter Brandon Woodruff but wasn’t charged with a run in two innings. Josh Hader entered with two on and two out in the ninth and struck out Tucupita Marcano for his ninth save, which leads the majors.
Ke’Bryan Hayes went 3-for-3 and scored twice for the Pirates, who fell to 0-4 against Milwaukee this season.
Adames had five RBIs in his first 17 games of the season, and no more than one in a game. His previous career high for a game was four.
Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller allowed four runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out one.
Braves 3, Cubs 1 — At Atlanta: Travis Demeritte hit his first big league homer in nearly three years and made an impressive catch to back another strong outing by Max Fried, giving Atlanta a much-needed victory over Chicago.
Ian Happ hit a solo home run for the Cubs.
Padres 9, Reds 6 — At Cincinnati: At Cincinnati: Eric Hosmer hit his first homer of the season and Jake Cronenworth added a bases-loaded triple dur-ing an eight-run fourth inning that sent San Diego past struggling Cincinnati.
Phillies 10, Rockies 3 — At Philadelphia: At Philadelphia: Odubel Herrera homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Zach Eflin pitched six strong innings and Philadelphia again took advantage of some shaky Colorado defense in a rout of the Rockies.
Marlins 5, Nationals 2 — At Washington: At Washington: Miami outfielders Jesús Sánchez and Avisaíl García each threw out a runner at the plate in the fourth inning, and Joey Wendle hit his first home run for the Marlins, a three-run shot that helped produce a victory over reeling Washington.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Royals 6, White Sox 0 — At Chicago: Daniel Lynch pitched six crisp innings and Kansas City handed Chicago its eighth straight loss.
Twins 5, Tigers 4 — At Minneapolis: Minnesota scored two runs on an error in the bottom of the ninth inning for a walk-off victory over Detroit.
Mariners 8, Rays 4 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Logan Gilbert pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings, Adam Frazier hit a three-run double and Seattle won its fourth straight, beating Tampa Bay.
Yankees 12, Orioles 8 — At New York: Anthony Rizzo homered three times to take over the major league lead, Aaron Judge connected on his birthday and Joey Gallo ended the longest home-run drought of his career as New York outslugged Baltimore.