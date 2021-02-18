Iowa’s traditional state wrestling tournament opens this morning in Des Moines. Three classes will compete in eight sessions over three days before crowning 42 state champions on Saturday night.
Wrestlers need to win two matches to clinch a spot on the medal stand.
Here is a capsule look at the tournament:
SCHEDULE
Today — Class 1A first round, 9 a.m.; Class 3A first round, 1:30 p.m.; Class 2A first round, 6 p.m.
Friday — Class 1A and 3A quarterfinals, 9 a.m.; Class 2A quarterfinals and Class 1A semifinals, 2:30 p.m.; Class 2A and 3A semifinals, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday — Consolation semifinals and finals, 10 a.m.; Finals, 6 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Hempstead first-round pairings — 120: No. 3 Chad Bellis (21-1) vs. No. 10 Ethan Mahoney (West Des Moines Dowling, 20-6); 126: No. 5 Adler Kramer (17-5) vs. No. 4 Carter Fecht (Waverly-Shell Rock, 27-6); 145: Josiah Schaetzle (9-1) vs. Leland Evans (Oskaloosa, 23-8); 220: Adam Ward (16-6) vs. No. 2 Kaleb Runyon (Southeast Polk, 22-2).
Western Dubuque first-round pairings — 160: Dakota Lau (17-7) vs. No. 1 Tate Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar, 9-0); 170: Greyson Gardner (21-6) vs. Tristen Duncan (Norwalk, 30-8); 182: No. 4 Evan Surface (27-6) vs. Jacob Darr (Indianola, 21-9); 195: No. 6 Sawyer Nauman (30-3) vs. Vincenzo Lima (Iowa City Liberty, 13-4); 285: No. 9 Emerson Lux-Morales (14-5) vs. No. 6 Togeh Deseh (Muscatine, 37-5).
Outlook — Hempstead and Western Dubuque each have their fewest qualifiers in recent seasons, but both programs are bringing high quality wrestlers to Des Moines. Kramer is now a three-time qualifier for the Mustangs and is seeking his second state medal after placing fifth at 120 last year. He will have a rematch from the district final against Fecht, who won 3-2. The two also met in January, with Fecht winning a 3-1 decision in sudden victory. Bellis is a former Illinois state champion. Schaetzle has been impressive in his short season with the Mustangs, and Ward should have plenty of advice on handling nerves at Wells Fargo: his older brother, Alex, was a four-time qualifier for Hempstead. Nauman is a returning state medalist for the Bobcats after placing seventh at 195 last year. A multi-sport standout at WD, Nauman was returning to the sport following a long layoff and has looked even better this year. Lau, Gardner, Surface and Lux-Morales are all making their first state appearances, but have built solid resumes en route to Des Moines.
CLASS 2A
West Delaware first-round pairings — 106: Brayden Maury (27-10) vs. No. 8 Jaxon Bussa (Camanche, 35-3); 113: No. 6 Carson Less (31-5) vs. Brodie Conner (Albia, 32-7); 126: Blake Engel (34-4) vs. Cael Ihle (Gilbert, 31-3); 132: No. 9 Reily Dolan (25-6) vs. Chase Rattenborg (Webster City, 29-7); 138: Staveley Maury (27-13) vs. No. 6 Michael Macias (Davenport Assumption, 27-3); 145: No. 7 Logan Peyton (28-10) vs. No. 8 Lincoln Mehlert (La Porte City Union, 32-5); 152: No. 5 Jadyn Peyton (36-1) vs. Alex Casey (Anamosa, 25-5); 170: No. 1 Jared Voss (34-0) vs. Logan Waltz (Camanche, 33-9); 182: No. 4 Cael Meyer (24-4) vs. John Powers (Bondurant-Farrar, 33-6); 195: No. 1 Wyatt Voelker (34-0) vs. Landen Schemmel (Crestwood, 23-6); 285: No. 1 Carson Petlon (35-0) vs. Skyler Young (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 18-11).
Outlook — Only Class 1A Lisbon and Class 3A Waukee and Waverly-Shell Rock qualified more individuals than West Delaware’s 11. Lisbon also qualified 11 in 1A. The Hawks have their eyes set on matching their championship double from 2019, when the won the state dual championship and then claimed the traditional team title. The one thing West Delaware hopes to change from that run and last year: The Hawks have not had a single finalist over that span. That figures to change this year with three different wrestlers ranked No. 1 at their weight. Voss, Voelker and Petlon were part of the 2019 championship team. Meyer was sixth at 160 last year, Voss was fifth at 170, Voelker was third at 195 and Petlon placed sixth at 285. Less, Engel and both Peytons also qualified last year.
CLASS 1A
Cascade first-round pairings — 120: Trever Freiburger (34-8) vs. No. 8 Tanner Arjes (North Butler/Clarksville, 31-1); 132: No. 1 Aidan Noonan (42-0) vs. Dylan Barenz (Alburnett, 14-10).
Dyersville Beckman first-round pairings — 126: Nick Schmidt (24-10) vs. No. 2. Clayton McDonough (Central Springs, 52-0); 145: No. 4 Nick Hageman (32-2) vs. No. 10 McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield, 34-8); 182: Nick Wulfekuhle (19-15) vs. No. 9 Cayden Miller (Wyoming Midland, 35-5); 195: Owen Huehnergarth (28-7) vs. Brandon Mier (Alta-Aurelia, 35-7); 285: Jason Koopman (15-8) vs. No. 5 Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia, 36-2).
Edgewood-Colesburg first-round pairing — 113: No. 6 Dawson Bergan (41-5) vs. No. 7 Noah Strohmeyer (Colfax-Mingo, 34-4).
Outlook — Noonan is one of this year’s tournament headliners as he begins the final stretch of his high school career. A two-time state champion, Noonan hasn’t lost since the second-place district wrestleback as a freshman — a winning streak that now spans 129 matches. Freiburger is making his first trip to state. Beckman is enjoying a resurgence with five qualifiers a year after sending just onem, but all five Trailblazers are making their first state appearances. Bergan, also making his first state appearance, gives Ed-Co a qualifier for the second consecutive year.