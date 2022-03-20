NEW YORK — Star shortstop Carlos Correa agreed early Saturday to a $105.3 million, three-year contract with the Minnesota Twins, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. The move ends Correa’s seven-season tenure with the Houston Astros. He will earn $35.1 million annually under the deal and can opt out after the 2022 and 2023 seasons to become a free agent again.
Cubs, Smyly agree to contract
MESA, Ariz. — The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a one-year contract with Drew Smyly, adding another experienced pitcher to their staff. Smyly’s deal includes a mutual 2023 option. The 32-year-old Smyly went 11-4 with a 4.48 ERA in 29 games, 23 starts, for the World Series champion Braves last year. Smyly also signed a $10 million, two-year contract with the Cubs in December 2017, but he never pitched for Chicago. Working his way back from Tommy John surgery, he was traded to Texas in November 2018.
Castellanos to Phils on 5-year deal
NEW YORK — Free-agent slugger Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $100 million, five-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke on condition of anonymity early Saturday because the deal was subject to a successful physical. BASKETBALL
LeBron moves into 2nd
WASHINGTON — LeBron James moved into second place on the NBA’s career scoring list Saturday night, surpassing Karl Malone in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game at Washington. FOOTBALL
Stafford, Rams ink extension
LOS ANGELES — Quarterback Matthew Stafford has agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2026 with the Los Angeles Rams after winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the team. The deal signed by Stafford on Saturday is worth $160 million, with $135 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.
Packers keep Douglas, Tonyan
Free-agent cornerback Rasul Douglas and tight end Robert Tonyan are staying with the Green Bay Packers. A person familiar with the situation said Douglas and the Packers have agreed to terms on a three-year, $21 million deal that could get up to $25.5 million. Another person familiar with the situation said Tonyan also has agreed to terms with the Packers. GOLF
Riley takes lead at Valspar
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Davis Riley made three birdies from tough spots to close out the front nine and then kept right on rolling Saturday until he had a 9-under 62, a tournament scoring record and a two-shot lead in the Valspar Championship. Riley was at 18-under 195, breaking by four the tournament record last set a year ago by Sam Burns. AUTO RACING
Gibbs claims Xfinity win
HAMPTON, Ga. — Ty Gibbs pulled off a brilliant move after taking the white flag to lead his only lap of the day, winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday night Gibbs took the checkered flag ahead of Austin Hill by 0.178 seconds. AJ Allmendinger wound up in third, while Ryan Sieg dropped all the way back to 10th. It was Gibbs’ second Xfinity win of the year and sixth in 23 career starts.
