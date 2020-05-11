The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association last week canceled its spring state tournaments, but left the door open for teams to potentially compete during a short window during the summer if deemed safe by public health experts.
Here is what area teams in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference would have looked like this season:
LANCASTER
Coach — Katie Landon
Last year — 11-13 overall, 4-6 SWC
Returning all-conference players — Brooklyn Connelly (Sr., IF); Ryhann Luckey (Jr., IF); Caitlynn Hahn (Jr., Utility)
Outlook — The Flying Arrows were hoping to move up in the conference standings this year after returning all three of their all-SWC players from a team that reached the WIAA Division 4 regional semifinals a year ago. Connelly was selected to the first team last year while Luckey and Hahn earned honorable mention. Connolly earned TH All-Area honorable mention last year.
PLATTEVILLE
Coach — Becca Lowe (5th season)
Last year — 13-7 overall, 5-5 SWC
Returning veterans — Maddie Cooley (Jr., OF); Josie Nies (Sr., 3B/OF); Abby Wackershauser (Sr., P); Kristen Lee (Sr., OF); Allie Cooley (Sr., 1B); Sami Martin (Sr., SS); Ashlyn Moon (Sr., OF)
Outlook — The Hillmen graduated all four players who were selected to the all-SWC first team last year, but returned a group of quality players from a team that reached the WIAA Division 3 regional final. Nies was named to the TH All-Area second team last year, Nies was 23-for-67 (.343) at the plate last year with 21 runs and 18 RBIs. Allie Cooley drove in 20 runs.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Coach — Liz Steiner-Hall
Last year — 12-12 overall, 4-6 SWC
Returning all-conference players — Makenzie Knapp (Jr., IF); Lily Krahn (Soph., OF)
Outlook — The Blackhawks were hopeful of making a move up in the conference standings this year after reaching the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals last year. Prairie du Chien returned two of its three all-SWC players from a year ago. Knapp and Krahn both earned honorable mention. Krahn also earned honorable mention on last year’s TH All-Area team.