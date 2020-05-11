05082018-softball11-em

Lancaster’s Brooklyn Connelly tries to tag Platteville’s Sami Martin out during a 2018 game in Platteville, Wis. Connelly and Martin returned for their respective senior seasons, which were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

 EILEEN MESLAR/Telegraph Herald

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association last week canceled its spring state tournaments, but left the door open for teams to potentially compete during a short window during the summer if deemed safe by public health experts.

Here is what area teams in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference would have looked like this season:

LANCASTER

Coach — Katie Landon

Last year — 11-13 overall, 4-6 SWC

Returning all-conference players — Brooklyn Connelly (Sr., IF); Ryhann Luckey (Jr., IF); Caitlynn Hahn (Jr., Utility)

Outlook — The Flying Arrows were hoping to move up in the conference standings this year after returning all three of their all-SWC players from a team that reached the WIAA Division 4 regional semifinals a year ago. Connelly was selected to the first team last year while Luckey and Hahn earned honorable mention. Connolly earned TH All-Area honorable mention last year.

PLATTEVILLE

Coach — Becca Lowe (5th season)

Last year — 13-7 overall, 5-5 SWC

Returning veterans — Maddie Cooley (Jr., OF); Josie Nies (Sr., 3B/OF); Abby Wackershauser (Sr., P); Kristen Lee (Sr., OF); Allie Cooley (Sr., 1B); Sami Martin (Sr., SS); Ashlyn Moon (Sr., OF)

Outlook — The Hillmen graduated all four players who were selected to the all-SWC first team last year, but returned a group of quality players from a team that reached the WIAA Division 3 regional final. Nies was named to the TH All-Area second team last year, Nies was 23-for-67 (.343) at the plate last year with 21 runs and 18 RBIs. Allie Cooley drove in 20 runs.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN

Coach — Liz Steiner-Hall

Last year — 12-12 overall, 4-6 SWC

Returning all-conference players — Makenzie Knapp (Jr., IF); Lily Krahn (Soph., OF)

Outlook — The Blackhawks were hopeful of making a move up in the conference standings this year after reaching the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals last year. Prairie du Chien returned two of its three all-SWC players from a year ago. Knapp and Krahn both earned honorable mention. Krahn also earned honorable mention on last year’s TH All-Area team.