Patrick Mahomes threw for 320 yards and a touchdown, Isiah Pacheco ran for a score and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the banged-up Los Angeles Rams, 26-10, on Sunday.
Mahomes eclipsed 300 yards passing for the sixth straight game, and he ran his streak with a TD pass to 16, but the Chiefs (9-2) also squandered plenty of scoring opportunities. Mahomes was intercepted in the end zone in the fourth quarter, and Harrison Butker was called upon to kick four chip-shot field goals when drives stalled.
It didn’t matter against the Rams (3-8), who have lost five straight for the first time under Sean McVay.
Playing without Matthew Stafford, who remained in the concussion protocol, the Rams struggled to move the chains behind Bryce Perkins, a career backup making his first start.
Browns 23, Buccaneers 17 — At Cleveland: Nick Chubb ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left in overtime, and Cleveland rallied to stun Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension.
Jaguars 28, Ravens 27 — At Jacksonville, Fla.: Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion as Jacksonville held on to beat Baltimore.
Bengals 20, Titans 16 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left and Cincinnati held off Tennessee for its third straight victory and fifth in six games. The defending AFC champion Bengals (7-4) won the rematch of their divisional playoff victory over Tennessee despite not having running back Joe Mixon (concussion protocol) and receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip).
Dolphins 30, Texans 15 — At Miami Gardens, Fla.: Tua Tagovailoa threw for 299 yards as Miami built a 30-0 lead over Houston and held on for its fifth straight win. Tagovailoa had his fourth straight game without an interception, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill each had 85 yards receiving and the Dolphins’ defense had three takeaways.
Commanders 19, Falcons 13 — At Landover, Md.: Taylor Heinicke threw two touchdown passes in a run-heavy game in the rain, Kendall Fuller intercepted Marcus Mariota in the end zone with 58 seconds left and Washington beat Atlanta for its sixth win in seven games.
Panthers 23, Broncos 10 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Sam Darnold threw for a touchdown and recovered his own fumble for another score in his first game of the season, helping Carolina beat Denver. Making his first start since Week 18 last year, Darnold completed 11 of 19 passes for 164 yards without a turnover.
Raiders 40, Seahawks 34 (OT) — At Seattle: Josh Jacobs sprinted 86 yards for a game-ending touchdown and Las Vegas won in overtime for the second straight week.
Chargers 25, Cardinals 24 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Justin Herbert threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler with 15 seconds left, then hit Gerald Everett for a 2-point conversion to lift Los Angeles over Arizona.
49ers 13, Saints 0 — At Santa Clara, Calif.: San Francisco forced two fumbles from Alvin Kamara to become the first team in nearly 21 years to hold New Orleans scoreless.
