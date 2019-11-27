BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bill Peters’ status as the Calgary Flames coach — and whatever future he might have in the sport — have been placed into question while the NHL and the team investigate allegations he directed racist slurs at a Nigerian-born player in the minors 10 years ago.
Asking for patience, general manager Brad Treliving said Tuesday that Peters remains with the Flames after the allegations raised by Akim Aliu on social media a day earlier. Peters, who has not commended, stayed at the team hotel and was not with the team as it practiced for Wednesday night’s game in Buffalo.
Aliu alleged Peters “dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music.” It happened during the 2009-10 season while the two were with the Chicago Blackhawks minor-league affiliate in Rockford, Illinois.
Treliving called the alleged comments “repulsive.”
“Allegations of this nature, we take very, very seriously. This is subject matter that has no place in our organization,” Treliving said. “Now it’s my job to find out exactly what’s taken place.”
He said he had spoken with Peters and has had two conversations with Aliu by phone. Treliving offered no timeline and said he didn’t know if Peters would be behind the bench against the Sabres. The NHL called the alleged behavior “repugnant and unacceptable,” but held off commenting pending further investigation.
FOOTBALL
Hodges to start for Steelers vs. Browns
PITTSBURGH — Devlin Hodges in. Mason Rudolph out.
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin tabbed Hodges as the starting quarterback for Sunday’s pivotal meeting with Cleveland at Heinz Field, though Tomlin cautioned against reading too much into the move.
Rudolph took over in Week 2 when Ben Roethlisberger was lost for the season because of a right elbow injury and became just the eighth player since 1970 to throw at least one touchdown in his first eight career appearances but has stumbled in recent weeks. He threw four interceptions in an ugly loss to Cleveland on Nov. 14 — a game that ended with Rudolph getting into a now infamous fight with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett that ended with Garrett hitting Rudolph in the head with the quarterback’s own helmet — and tossed another pick at the goal line in Cincinnati in the first half that ended a scoring threat.
Browns Ogunjobi returns from suspension
CLEVELAND — Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi probably won’t get another chance to shove Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph this season.
Ogunjobi was reinstated to Cleveland’s roster Tuesday after serving a one-game suspension for his involvement in the recent benches-clearing brawl with the Steelers. He was disciplined by the NFL for pushing a helmet-less Rudolph to the ground during the Nov. 14 melee between the AFC North rivals, who meet again Sunday at Heinz Field.
Cancer survivor, Minnesota player facing more surgery
MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota football player and four-time cancer survivor Casey O’Brien is facing more surgery this week to remove a spot in a lung.
The walk-on holder made his college debut at Rutgers on Oct. 19, holding all three of the Gophers’ fourth-quarter extra points in their 42-7 victory.
O’Brien this season has shared the story of his cancer fight with ESPN’s “College GameDay” and other programs.
The sophomore from St. Paul, Minnesota, initially was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer at age 13.
BASKETBALL
Women’s player dies after shooting
LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. — Arkansas-Pine Bluff women’s basketball player Sierra’Li Wade has died following a shooting at her hometown.
Liz Chapman, a corporal in the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, said in a release that the shooting occurred Monday in Henry Augustus Johnson Park in Lake Village, Arkansas. Chapman said another shooting victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
Wade was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Suspect lied about son during investigation of missing UFC stepdaughter
AUBURN, Ala. — Authorities say a third man charged in the disappearance of a UFC fighter’s stepdaughter lied about his son helping the initial suspect flee the area.
Police wrote in an arrest warrant that David Johnson Jr.’s son is believed to have driven Ibraheem Yazeed from Alabama to Florida, where Yazeed was caught and charged in Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance.
Police wrote in a charging document that Johnson first told police he saw Yazeed leave with a woman, but later admitted that it was his son that left with Yazeed on Nov. 7. He said he knew police were searching for Yazeed at the time.
Yazeed is charged with first-degree kidnapping. Johnson is charged with hindering prosecution. He has been released on bond.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
NCAA denies Missouri’s appeal on ban
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NCAA rejected an appeal by the University of Missouri to limit or overturn sanctions for infractions tied to the case of a former tutor Tuesday, angering school officials and leaving in place postseason bans in three high-profile sports along with scholarship and recruiting restrictions.
The school had filed a 64-page brief to the NCAA’s appeals committee in March, arguing that the penalties handed down Jan. 31 were contrary to precedent, not supported or appropriate given the nature of the allegations and could have a chilling effect on future NCAA enforcement.
The five-member NCAA infractions appeals committee rejected those assertions, and said in its decision it was “hesitant to overturn a penalty within the appropriate penalty guidelines unless there is a clear indication of arbitrary decision-making.” The case in question dates to 2016, when tutor Yolanda Kumar acknowledged she had violated NCAA rules by doing course work and ensuring athletes in football, baseball and softball passed certain courses.