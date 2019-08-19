CARSON, Calif. — Taysom Hill has been the quintessential all-purpose player the past two seasons. On Sunday, he showed again what makes him such a valuable weapon for the New Orleans Saints.
Hill had 191 yards of offense and directed three second-half scoring drives to help the Saints rally for a 19-17 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
In a game where Philip Rivers and Drew Brees were sideline observers, Hill supplied most of the quarterback highlights. He was 11 of 15 for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns and ran for 55 yards.
With New Orleans trailing 17-3 at halftime, Hill felt the pressure was on him to produce.
“I felt like we needed some energy. And the thing I reiterated in the huddle was we’re going to have a chance to win this football game,” Hill said. “I know it’s a preseason game, but this is what it’s all about, and if we came here to not win then we’re wrong. So that was the objective.”
Hill threw a 27-yard TD pass to Austin Carr with 3:10 remaining in the third quarter to bring the Saints (1-1) to 17-10.
Hill then directed an 11-play, 69-yard drive midway through the fourth quarter that culminated in a 1-yard TD pass to Devine Ozigbo. The Saints went for 2, but Hill was sacked by Anthony Lanier II.
Following a Chargers punt, Hill drove the Saints into field goal range, where Will Lutz made a 28-yarder with 1:08 remaining.
“For three quarters I thought it was pretty complementary football. Then Taysom Hill took it over and they completely outplayed us,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said.
Vikings 25, Seahawks 19 — At Minneapolis: The Vikings got a 24-yard field goal from Dan Bailey, short touchdown receptions from Irv Smith Jr. and Brandon Zylstra and a 1-yard touchdown run from Khari Blasingame to win the Sunday night exhibition game.
They extended their lead to nine points on Mike Boone’s two-point conversion run with 5:10 remaining in regulation. Minnesota star quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 6 of 8 passes for 68 yards before yielding to Kyle Sloter and Sean Mannion, who each tossed a touchdown pass.
Mannion also had an interception returned 88 yards for a DeShawn Snead touchdown. Jason Myers added field goals of 33, 52, 27 and 20 yards for the Seahawks.
Russell Wilson completed 6 of 9 passes for 82 yards in limited action for Seattle.