MILWAUKEE — Left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee agreed Saturday to a five-year contract through 2027, and the NL Central leaders made a short-term addition in former San Francisco reliever Jake McGee.
Ashby’s deal includes club options for 2028 and 2029. The 23-year-old is 2-7 with a 4.56 ERA and one save in 12 starts and six relief appearances, striking out 83 in 69 innings.
He would not have been eligible for arbitration until after the 2024 season, and the options could cover two seasons in which he potentially would be eligible for free agency.
“Throughout his time in our organization, Aaron has demonstrated a unique combination of persistence, character and talent,” Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said in a statement. “He is establishing himself as one of the premier young pitchers in baseball, and we look forward to watching his continued growth and success.”
Ashby made his big league debut in June 2021, and he went 3-2 with a 4.55 ERA in four starts and nine relief appearances. He is the nephew of Andy Ashby, who pitched for five major league teams from 1991-2004.
McGee, who turns 36 on Aug. 6, was 1-2 with a 7.17 ERA and three saves in 24 games for the Giants this year. That followed a 2021 season in which he had 31 saves and a 2.72 ERA.
Red Sox put 3B Devers on injured list
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox put All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of right hamstring inflammation, making the move after his early exit in a blowout loss. Devers was pulled in the fifth inning of a 28-5 blowout loss to Toronto on Friday night.
Yankees reliever King out for season
BALTIMORE — New York Yankees reliever Michael King is out for the season after he fractured his right elbow in a game against Baltimore this weekend.
The right-hander walked off the mound in the eighth inning Friday night after a pitch to Ramón Urías.
The 27-year-old King has been a valuable member of the bullpen on the team with the best record in the majors. He is 6-3 with one save and a 2.29 ERA in 34 games. He struck out 66 in 51 innings.
AUTO RACING
Hamlin takes Pocono pole, Kyle Busch 2nd
LONG POND, Pa. — The trio of drivers that will start sixth, seventh and eighth Sunday at Pocono Raceway are as intriguing to watch as the ones leading the field to green.
Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace, and Martin Truex Jr. are all winless. Blaney and Truex are hanging on to playoff spots by mere points — not victories — and there are only six races left until the playoff field is set.
Denny Hamlin turned the fastest lap at 169.991 mph Saturday and is joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch. Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson start third and fourth.
Chandler Smith wins NASCAR trucks at PoconoLONG POND, Pa. — Zane Smith clinched the regular season NASCAR Truck Series championship and Chandler Smith took the checkered flag Saturday at Pocono Raceway.
Chandler Smith won his second race of the season driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports and is one of only two drivers in the playoff field with multiple wins this season. He led 49 of 60 laps on the 2½-mile tri-oval track.
Gragson holds off Gibbs in thrilling Xfinity raceLONG POND, Pa. — Noah Gragson kept a hard-charging Ty Gibbs at bay down the stretch and held on to win his third Xfinity Series race of the season Saturday night at Pocono Raceway.
Gragson also won at Phoenix and Talladega and he took JR Motorsports to victory lane for the second straight weekend. Justin Allgaier won last week at New Hampshire.
“That was probably the best I’ve ever driven there,” Gragson said. “I’m working my (rear) off to keep the 54 back there. With 15 to go, I didn’t think we could hold him off. I’m exhausted.”
football
Packers place Bakhtiari on PUP list
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has gone on the physically unable to perform list, the latest setback in his recovery from a knee injury that caused him to miss nearly the entire 2021 season.
The Packers gave Bakhtiari that designation Saturday, four days before they hold their first training camp workout. Players placed on this list in training camp can be activated at any time but can’t practice until they pass a physical.
golf
Webb leads Sorenstam in Senior LPGA
SALINA, Kan. — Karrie Webb shot a 6-under 66 in windy and hot conditions Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over playing partner Annika Sorenstam in the Senior LPGA Championship.
Webb had six birdies in the bogey-free round in 100-degree heat and wind gusting to 30 mph. She was at 9 under with a round left at Salina Country Club.
