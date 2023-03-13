Zach Edey scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and No. 5 Purdue hung on to beat Penn State, 67-65, in the Big Ten Tournament championship game Sunday in Chicago.
The Boilermakers (29-5) led by as much as 17 in the second half, only to have the lead shrink to one in the closing seconds. They came away with their second title to go with one in 2009. Not long after, Purdue was named a No. 1 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament.
Penn State (22-13) made things interesting in the final minute. Purdue led 66-60 when Myles Dread nailed a 3 with 16 seconds remaining. Evan Mahaffey then stole Brandon Newman’s inbound pass and fed Camren Wynter for a layup that made it a one-point game with six seconds remaining.
Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer then made a free throw before missing the second. Penn State’s Andrew Funk got the rebound, but after a timeout, Wynter got called for traveling just before the final buzzer.
Edey, the Big Ten Player of the Year, shook off the constant double teams and delivered another big performance for Purdue’s fifth straight win. The 7-foot-4 center made 12 of 17 shots.
Memphis 75, No. 1 Houston 65 — At Fort Worth, Texas: Kendric Davis scored 31 points and Memphis held on to win the American Athletic Conference tournament championship game. DeAndre Williams had 16 points and 13 rebounds for coach Penny Hardaway and the 26-8 Tigers, who got the league’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid.
No. 4 Alabama 82, No. 18 Texas A&M 63 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Brandon Miller scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Alabama smothered Texas A&M 82-63 for its second Southeastern Conference Tournament championship in three seasons. The Crimson Tide also capped their second SEC double dip in three seasons, having won the regular-season trophy.
