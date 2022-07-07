WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday with the wife of detained WNBA player Brittney Griner, who is on trial in Russia, to reassure her that he is working to win Griner’s freedom as soon as possible, the White House said.
Biden’s conversation with Cherelle Griner followed Brittney Griner’s personal appeal to the president in a handwritten letter from the basketball player the White House received on Monday. In the letter, Griner said she feared she would spend forever in detention in Russia and asked Biden to not “forget about me and the other American Detainees.”
Griner has been detained in Russia for four months and is currently on trial, accused of possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.
The call was placed as Griner’s family has become more aggressive in pressuring the Biden administration by speaking out about her case, including through Brittney Griner’s letter to the president and several television interviews by Cherelle Griner, who said she did not think the government was doing enough to bring her wife home.
BASEBALL
MLB players union promotes Meyer
NEW YORK — It appears Bruce Meyer will stick around to lead baseball players in the next round of collective bargaining in 2026.
Meyer was promoted to deputy executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association on Wednesday after leading the union’s negotiations during a 99-day lockout that ended in March.
Meyer’s title is unusual for the union. Since Marvin Miller was hired as executive director in 1966, the only previous person to hold the deputy title was Tony Clark. He was promoted to the role from director of player services in July 2013 after union head Michael Weiner was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Clark took over following Weiner’s death that November.
Cubs’ Hendricks to IL with shoulder soreness
MILWAUKEE — Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks has been placed on the injured list after leaving his Tuesday night start early due to soreness in his throwing shoulder.
Hendricks had his shortest start of the season, lasting just three innings in the Cubs’ 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. He threw 69 pitches and his velocity was lower than usual.
The 32-year-old Hendricks said Tuesday night that he felt fine before the game but could tell something was off as soon as he threw his first warmup pitch at the start of the game. Hendricks went through a similar issue with the shoulder in early June, causing him to take 12 days off between starts.
FOOTBALL
Falcons sign former Bears DL Goldman
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons acquired run-stopping help for the middle of their defensive line, signing former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal Wednesday.
Goldman, 28, started 73 of 81 games in six seasons with the Bears. He was a second-round pick from Florida State in 2015 and likely will compete for a starting job at nose tackle in the Falcons’ base 3-4 defense.
HOCKEY
Former Blackhawk Marchment dies at 53
MONTREAL — Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment died unexpectedly Wednesday in Montreal, his agent said. He was 53. A cause of death was not immediately available.
Longtime agent Rick Curran confirmed Marchment’s death to The Associated Press. Marchment was attending the NHL draft in Montreal as a scout for San Jose Sharks.
Marchment played parts of 17 NHL seasons from 1989-2006 with Winnipeg, Chicago, Hartford, Edmonton, Tampa Bay, San Jose, Colorado, Toronto and Calgary.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR punishes Gragson for deliberate crash
NASCAR on Wednesday penalized Noah Gragson for a deliberate and dangerous crash he caused in the Xfinity Series race at Road America.
Gragson, who turns 24 later this month, was docked 30 points and fined $35,000 by NASCAR for intentionally crashing into Sage Karam on Saturday at the road course in Wisconsin. NASCAR cited a rule against “intentionally wrecking another vehicle” and “actions by a NASCAR Member that NASCAR finds to be detrimental to stock car racing or NASCAR.”
CYCLING
Clarke claims crash-marred 5th stage
ARENBERG PORTE DU HAINAUT, France — Australian rider Simon Clarke won a crash-marred fifth stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday while Wout van Aert clung onto the leader’s yellow jersey despite coming off his bike.
The big winner though was Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar, who kick-started his bid to win a third straight Tour with a sensational ride over the cobbles to slash the gap to Van Aert to 19 seconds on a day where several of his rivals lost time. Pogacar had a broad smile as he crossed the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.