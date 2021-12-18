Devonte’ Graham hit eight 3-pointers and added two clutch free throws late in overtime to finish with 26 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks, 116-112, on Friday night in New Orleans.
Jonas Valanciunas scored 24 points and Brandon Ingram added 22 for New Orleans, which won its second straight on the heels of Graham’s 60-foot winner at the horn in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday, who received a warm welcome during pre-game introductions, scored a career-high 40 points to help Milwaukee force overtime on the road despite being without top scorers Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.
Grayson Allen hit seven 3s and tied a season high with 25 points for the defending champion Bucks. Jordan Nwora had 14 points and 13 rebounds.
The turning point in overtime came when Nwora fouled Ingram on a missed corner 3 by advancing into the Pelicans forward’s landing area. Officials reviewed replays and ruled it a flagrant foul, meaning Ingram would get three free throws and New Orleans would retain possession.
Ingram missed two of three free throws, but Graham hit his eighth 3 after New Orleans inbounded to put the Pelicans ahead, 112-107.
Milwaukee tied it on Pat Connaughton’s 3 and Holiday’s jumper.
But rookie Herb Jones capped a 17-point effort with a cutting layup on a feed from Valanciunas to put the Pelicans back up, 114-112, with 43.5 seconds left in overtime.
After Holiday’s driving shot for the tie missed with 21 seconds to go, the Pelicans rebounded and ran off about 10 seconds before the Bucks fouled Graham to stop the clock and Graham gave New Orleans a four-point lead.
Warriors 111, Celtics 107 — At Boston: Stephen Curry scored 30 points, hitting five 3-pointers and adding a one-handed scoop shot in the final minute to help Golden State clinch a victory over Boston and snap a five-game losing streak against the Celtics.
Nuggets 133, Hawks 115 — At Atlanta: Bones Hyland scored 24 points, Monte Morris added 21 and Denver beat Atlanta.
Heat 115, Magic 105 — At Orlando, Fla.: Max Strus scored 23 of his career-best 32 points in the first half, Gabe Vincent added a career-best 27 and Miami beat short-handed Orlando.