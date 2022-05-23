ROSEMONT, Ill. – The University of Iowa baseball team earned the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Conference tournament this week at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb.
The eight-team, double-elimination tournament begins Wednesday, with first-round games and continues through Sunday’s championship game. The tournament champion will earn the conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.
Iowa (33-17) finished the regular-season with a three-game sweep of Indiana this weekend and went 17-7 in Big Ten play to earn a share of second place in the conference.
The Hawkeyes will face sixth-seeded Penn State for the first time this season at 9 a.m. (CT) on Wednesday. It is the Nittany Lions’ first Big Ten Tournament appearance since 2012.
Second-seeded Rutgers will take the field at 1 p.m. on Wednesday against No. 7 Purdue. The tournament will continue at 5 p.m. when No. 1 Maryland plays No. 8 Indiana and the final game on Wednesday will feature No. 4 Illinois and No. 5 Michigan at 9 p.m.
BTN will televise all games of the Big Ten Baseball Tournament live, with each game also available on the FOX Sports App.
CHICAGO — Catcher Willson Contreras was out of the Chicago Cubs lineup for the series finale against the Diamondbacks on Sunday and is considered day-to-day with right hamstring tightness. The Cubs brought up catcher P.J. Higgins from Triple-A Iowa and designated infielder Ildemaro Vargas for assignment.
Contreras left Saturday’s 7-6 loss to Arizona after he got hurt running the bases in the third inning. The 30-year-old Contreras, who is eligible for free agency after this season, is batting .258 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 34 games.
NEW YORK — Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson accused Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson of making a racist remark by calling him Jackie Robinson during their game Saturday.
Major League Baseball is looking into the incident. Anderson is Black and said Donaldson said “What’s up, Jackie?” Robinson broke the MLB color barrier in 1947 and every team in the big leagues has retired his No. 42 to honor the impact he had on the game and beyond.
Donaldson is white and said he did use Robinson’s name but didn’t mean for it to be disrespectful. The Yankees beat the White Sox, 7-5.
FOOTBALL
CLEVELAND — A person familiar with the deal tells AP that free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has agreed to re-sign with the Cleveland Browns. Clowney, who revived his career last season with Cleveland playing opposite All-Pro end Myles Garrett, will sign a one-year, $11 million contract.
MOTOR SPORTS
MONTMELÓ, Spain — Max Verstappen reclaimed the Formula One points lead as the reigning world champion won the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday for his third consecutive victory after Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari broke down while he was comfortably in front.
Verstappen needed an assist from Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez to get his fourth victory of the season, however. Pérez was leading the race after Leclerc had abandoned when his team told him to let Verstappen pass on Lap 49 of 66.
Pérez, who could have taken just his third career win, finished second ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell in third.
HOCKEY
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Nick Pierre scored 5:48 into overtime to lift the Sioux City Musketeers to a 2-1 victory over the Madison Capitols late Saturday to win the best-of-5 USHL Clark Cup Final in four games.
Sioux City won its fourth Clark Cup and first since the USHL became a Tier I circuit during the 2002-03 season. The Musketeers previously won the Clark Cup in 2002, 1986 and 1982.
Musketeers goaltender Alex Tracy was awarded the Clark Cup Playoffs MVP. The 21-year-old Minnesota State University commit finished the playoffs with an 8-2-0-0 record, 1.61 goals against average and 0.937 save percentage as well as having recorded three shutouts.
SOCCER
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons by scoring three times in five minutes to come from behind and beat Aston Villa, 3-2, in the finale to avoid being toppled by challenger Liverpool.
City was trailing 2-0 to Villa until Ilkay Gündogan began the comeback in the 76th. Rodri equalized two minutes later and Gündogan put City in front in the 81st.
