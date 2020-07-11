IOWA CITY — Broderick Binns, a former University of Iowa football player who has served on the Hawkeye football staff for the past six years, has been named Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Iowa athletics. The announcement was made Friday by Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta.
Binns was named director of player development for Iowa football in April 2016. A four-year football letterman at Iowa, Binns served on the Iowa coaching staff as a graduate assistant coach in 2014 and 2015, assisting with Hawkeye special teams.
Along with his role with Iowa football, Binns played an instrumental role in spearheading the UI Athletics Diversity Task force, diversity initiatives for student-athletes, and educational training for coaches and staff over the past year. He was named Interim Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in August 2019 when the position was created.
Binns earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degree in sport and recreation management from Iowa. He enjoyed a very successful playing career as a defensive end for the Hawkeyes from 2008-11. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior and earned the Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Player Award for defense.
ACC to make move on fall sports soon
Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner John Swofford says the league expects to make its decision on fall sports in “late July.”
The league put out Swofford’s statement Friday afternoon, saying the league has prepared “numerous scenarios” for fall competition over the last few months. The decision would come from the league’s board of directors.
Earlier this week, the ACC delayed the start of fall competition until at least Sept. 1. That move impacts non-revenue programs like soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country, but not football for now. The first football game involving a league team is on Sept. 2.
BASEBALL
Giants star Posey skipping season
SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Giants star catcher Buster Posey is the latest big-name player to skip this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
Posey announced his decision on Friday. He says his family finalized the adoption of identical twin girls this week. The babies were born prematurely and Posey said after consultations with his wife and doctor he decided to opt out of the season. Posey had missed three practices while dealing with a personal issue.
Posey joins other big-name players like Dodgers pitcher David Price, Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, Colorado’s Ian Desmond and Arizona pitcher Mike Leake in deciding not to take part in the 60-game season this year.
Blue Jays shift Guerrero Jr. to first base
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are shifting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. across the diamond, moving the slugger to first base from third.
Blue Jays Manager Charlie Montoyo said Guerrero feels comfortable at first and the team has Travis Shaw ready to play third. Montoyo also said Guerrero will see time as a designated hitter. He didn’t rule out that he will play some third in the future. Guerrero hit .272 with 15 home runs and 69 RBIs in 123 games as a rookie, and led the team with 17 errors.
HOCKEY
NHL, players approve plan to resume season, extend CBA
Hockey became the latest sport to finalize a return during a global pandemic after NHL owners and players approved an agreement Friday to resume the season — and with it an assurance of labor peace through September 2026.
Games are scheduled to begin Aug. 1 in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, with coronavirus cases in the U.S. pushing the league into Canada for the summer and fall until the Stanley Cup is awarded in late September or early October.
Training camps open across North America on Monday, which is also the deadline for players to opt out of participating with no penalty.
FOOTBALL
Jaguars, Ravens planning reduced capacity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars announced plans Friday to play home games in front of a significantly reduced capacity this fall.
Fans in attendance will be required to wear face coverings. The team released details in an email to season-ticket holders, saying it expects about 25% capacity at TIAA Bank Field in 2020.
Baltimore was the first team to announced plans for reduced capacity, saying Wednesday it plans to allow fewer than 14,000 fans at home game at M&T Bank Stadium in 2020.
GOLF
Morikawa builds big lead at Muirfield Village
DUBLIN, Ohio — Among the lessons Collin Morikawa took away from missing his first cut as a pro was that his reliable cut shot had left him. He found at it Muirfield Village, and suddenly looks as though he’ll be tough to catch at the Workday Charity Open.
Morikawa ran off four straight birdies after making the turn Friday, finished with another birdie and shot 6-under 66 to build a four-shot lead over Sam Burns (66) in the storm-delayed tournament.
The Workday Charity Open is replacing the canceled John Deere Classic for this year only on the schedule.
TENNIS
Wimbledon to still allocate prize money
WIMBLEDON, England — Wimbledon will pay out $12.5 million in prize money to 620 players despite the tournament’s cancellation because of the coronavirus pandemic, the All England Club said Friday.
After consulting with its insurance provider, club officials said 256 players who would have competed in the main draw will each receive 25,000 pounds ($31,000), while 224 players who would have competed in qualifying will each receive 12,500 pounds ($15,600).