Jaguars Chiefs Football
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped by teammates after a play against Jacksonville on Saturday. He plans to play in the AFC championship game despite a high ankle sprain.

 Jeff Roberson The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes walked through Arrowhead Stadium as if nothing was amiss Wednesday, his sprained right ankle hardly hampering the All-Pro quarterback as he began preparing for the AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mahomes went through a normal morning walkthrough and then headed out for an afternoon practice with the rest of the Chiefs, four days after a Jacksonville pass rusher landed on his ankle and forced him to hobble off the field in pain.

