ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods and 13-year-old son Charlie weren’t about to let a bad foot and a bum ankle keep them from playing together in the PNC Championship. The way they played Saturday, they might even be able to win it.
The partnership Woods referred to as “Team Ice Bath” because of their injuries finished with a 13-under 59 in the scramble format, two shots behind Justin Thomas and his father, club professional Mike Thomas.
Team Thomas won the championship belt two years ago, when Woods first introduced Charlie to a national television audience at the PNC Championship.
“They rubbed it in our face over Christmas dinner. They are in a great position to possibly do it again on Christmas dinner,” Woods said. “But we are going to have a little something to say about that.”
Even being in the mix, much less the last group, looked unlikely the way father and son were hobbling around The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.
Woods, limping from plantar fasciitis in his right foot, chipped in for eagle from behind the fifth green, hit whatever shot was needed and closed out the front nine with putts of 20 feet and 35 feet.
FOOTBALL
Northwestern (Iowa) wins NAIA title
DURHAM, N.C. — Jalyn Gramstad threw three touchdown passes and ran for another to lead Northwestern (Iowa) past Keiser (Florida) University, 35-25, for the NAIA national championship.
The Red Raiders claimed their third title in program history, the others coming in 1973 and 1983. Gramstad was 14-for-19 passing for 247 yards and rushed for another 128 yards on 22 carries. Cade Moser scored on a pair of big plays and had a combined 158 yards offense. Noah Van’t Hof made two interceptions. The Seahawks trailed, 28-25, with just over seven minutes left after scoring on Bryce Veasley’s 1-yard run. But Northwestern ate up over five minutes before Gramstad found his way through the defense for a 19-yard clinching touchdown.
Broncos rule out Wilson for today’s game
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos are holding quarterback Russell Wilson out of this weekend’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, even though he passed concussion protocol Friday.
Coach Nathaniel Hackett said the organization decided it was best to keep him out until the Broncos play the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day. Wilson suffered a head injury at the end of a 14-yard scramble toward the goal line in the Broncos’ 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend.
Trubisky starts at QB for Steelers
PITTSBURGH — Mitch Trubisky will start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers today when they travel to Carolina to play the Panthers.
The team announced Saturday Trubisky will get the call with starter Kenny Pickett still in the concussion protocol.
Trubisky began the season as Pittsburgh’s starter before losing the job midway through a Week 4 loss to the New York Jets. He has relieved Pickett twice.
CFL receiver fatally shot in Memphis
EDMONTON, Alberta — Edmonton Elks wide receiver Christian Saulsberry was shot and killed in Memphis, Tenn., the Canadian Football League team announced Saturday.
The Elks didn’t provide any other information about the shooting. Saulsberry had turned 25 on Monday.
Saulsberry, who was from South Haven, Miss., played in eight games for Edmonton in 2022. The 5-foot-8 player known for his speed was a two-time All-Gulf South Conference selection at West Alabama, where he led the team with 1,223 all-purpose yards during his senior season in 2019.
BASEBALL
Source: Cubs add SS Swanson on 7-year deal
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson agreed to a seven-year, $177 million contract on Saturday, adding the All-Star shortstop to their rebuilding project.
The deal includes a full no-trade clause, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a physical.
HOCKEY
London Knights center dead at age 18
LONDON, Ontario. — London Knights center Abakar Kazbekov has died, the team and the Ontario Hockey League announced Saturday. He was 18.
No other details were provided in the joint statement. Kazbekov, who was from Russia, played in a 5-2 home victory over the Owen Sound Attack on Friday.
The Moscow native had been a member of the Knights since the start of last season. He previously played in the Russian under-16 and under-18 leagues.
Kazbekov registered one assist in 12 appearances with London this season. He scored one goal in nine games last season.
The Knights and OHL said London’s game on Saturday night against the Flint Firebirds has been postponed.
