ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Fewer Americans expect to fill out brackets for the NCAA’s college basketball tournament this year, but the overall number of people making bets on March Madness should remain about the same as the last time the tournament was held, according to the gambling industry’s national trade association.
The American Gaming Association released figures Sunday predicting that more than 47 million Americans plan to make a bet — legal or otherwise — on March Madness this year. That’s about the same number that said they planned to bet on the 2019 tournament.
The tournament was canceled in 2020 shortly before it was scheduled to begin just as the coronavirus was deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
The virus will affect this year’s tournament, too: It is the main reason, according to the survey, that 36.7 million Americans will fill out a bracket, down 8% from 2019, because many offices and other places of employment remain closed, with employees working from home, or not at all.
But the slack is expected to be almost totally made up for by the continuing rapid expansion of legal sports betting in the U.S. The association says 30.6 million Americans will bet in other ways on this year’s tournament, up from 17.8 million in 2019.
Those include bets placed with casinos, racetracks, online betting apps and illegal bookmakers, or casually with a friend.
The survey found 17.8 million people will place a bet online, up 206% from 5.8 million in 2019. And 8.3 million will place a bet at a physical sportsbook, up 79% from 2019.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Guard Earl Timberlake, one of the most highly rated recruits in Miami Hurricanes history, entered the transfer portal Sunday after a freshman season cut short by a shoulder injury.
Timberlake played in just seven games and averaged 9.3 points for the Hurricanes, who endured an injury-riddled season and went 10-17.
Timberlake is from Washington, D.C., and averaged 16.5 points and 10 rebounds as a high school senior.
FOOTBALL
MIAMI — Benardrick McKinney was traded Sunday by the Houston Texans to the Miami Dolphins for Shaq Lawson in a swap of linebackers.
McKinney played in only four games last year because of a shoulder injury, but missed just two starts with Houston from 2016 to 2019 while totaling at least 95 tackles each season, and made the Pro Bowl in 2018. He was a second-round pick by the Texans in 2015.
Lawson, a 2016 first-round pick by the Buffalo Bills, spent four seasons with them. He had four sacks in 14 games in his only season with Miami.
MOTOR SPORTS
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — J.R. Todd’s victory at the season-opening Gatornationals ended the NHRA’s longest winning streak by one juggernaut and spoiled the much-hyped return of another.
Todd beat Robert Hight in the Funny Car finale Sunday at Gainesville Raceway, crossing the finish line first after both drivers had trouble getting traction on a hot and slippery track. Hight was looking to give John Force Racing a dramatic return to the drag-racing series after the team sat out most of last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
GOLF
DOHA, Qatar — Antoine Rozner of France holed a 60-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday for a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory in the Qatar Masters, moving him high enough in the world ranking to qualify for the World Golf Championship in Texas in two weeks.
Rozner was tied for the lead with Guido Migliozzi, who had closed with a 65 at Education City Golf Club, when his approach in the 18th left him far enough away that his best hope appeared to be two putts for par and a playoff. Instead, he made the double-breaking putt for his second European Tour victory in just 29 events.
Darren Fichardt of South Africa and Gaganjeet Bhullar of India also made birdie on the 18th that allowed them to join Migliozzi in a tie for second.
This was the final week to qualify for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in two weeks in Austin, Texas, which is for the top 64 available players from the world ranking.
TENNIS
MARSEILLE, France — Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev was pushed to three sets by doubles specialist Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the Open 13 final on Sunday, winning, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-4, for his 10th career title on the eve of his move up to second in the rankings. Medvedev will overtake Rafael Nadal on Monday and push the 20-time Grand Slam champion down to No. 3.
Clijsters withdraws from tournaments
MIAMI — Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters withdrew Sunday from upcoming tournaments in Miami and Charleston, a setback in her comeback following right knee surgery and a bout with COVID-19. Clijsters’ return to the WTA Tour in 2020 after a seven-year hiatus was interrupted by the pandemic. She underwent knee surgery in October and came down with a mild case of the virus in January.