Ryan Braun hit a sacrifice fly to right in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring Christian Yelich and lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to a walk-off 1-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday in Milwaukee.
Hits were hard to come by in this one with Cubs starter Jon Lester dueling with Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff. Lester finished with six innings pitched, three hits allowed and eight strikeouts while Woodruff had a one-hitter going when he finished the seventh inning, adding 12 K’s.
Yelich walked to lead off the ninth and then moved to third on Jedd Gyorko’s single to right, setting up Braun’s game-winning RBI.
Reds 3, Cardinals 1 — At St. Louis: Luis Castillo pitched a two-hitter for his first complete game in the majors, Joey Votto homered and Cincinnati beat St. Louis.
Castillo (2-5) struck out six and walked three in winning his second straight start. An All-Star last year, the right-hander made his 87th career start in the big leagues.
Castillo outpitched Adam Wainwright (4-1), who allowed three runs in six innings. The Cardinals lost for the fourth time in six games.
Only twice did St. Louis get a runner to third against Castillo, who has given up just three earned runs in his past 15 innings.
Phillies 11-3, Marlins 0-5 — At Miami: Aaron Nola struck out 10 and went the distance for the first time in his career as Philadelphia handed Miami its worst drubbing in two days, winning a doubleheader opener.
Nationals 8, Braves 7 — At Washington: Atlanta center fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. left the game at Washington after he fouled a ball off his left foot in the fourth inning, adding insult to injury in the Braves’ loss to the Nationals.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 4, Tigers 3 — At Chicago: Eloy Jimenez’s two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning keyed a four-run rally for Chicago in their win over Detroit. Nick Madrigal also drove in a pair of runs on a sacrifice for the AL Central Division-leading White Sox.
Yankees 6-10, Orioles 0-1 — At New York: Gerrit Cole threw a seven-inning two-hitter in a 6-0 doubleheader opener, Luke Voit hit a pair of three-run homers in a 10-1 nightcap romp, and New York thumped Baltimore to win a pair of pivotal games.
Rays 11, Red Sox 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Nate Lowe hit two homers and drove in four runs as Tampa Bay fielded a lineup of all lefties, Blake Snell worked 5 1/3 scoreless innings and the AL East-leading Rays routed cellar-dwelling Boston.
INTERLEAGUE
Mets 18, Blue Jays 1 — At Buffalo, N.Y.: Jacob deGrom, wearing an NYPD cap in honor of first responders on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, pitched six strong innings and New York backed him in a big way, beating Toronto.
Royals 4, Pirates 3 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Adalberto Mondesi homered in the first inning to put Kansas City in front and the Royals held on to beat Pittsburgh.