MINNESOTA (11-6, 2-6 Big Ten) at No. 11 WISCONSIN (16-3, 7-2)
Time: Noon
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WPVL-AM 1590
Bottom line: The Badgers are 8-2 in home games. Wisconsin scores 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game. Minnesota is seventh in the Big Ten allowing 66.8 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting. The Badgers and Golden Gophers match up for the first time in conference play this season.
Top performers: Jonathan Davis is averaging 19.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin. Jamison Battle is averaging 16.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Payton Willis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
LOYOLA CHICAGO (16-3, 7-1 MVC) at DRAKE (15-6, 6-2)
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Bottom line: The Bulldogs have gone 10-1 in home games. Drake has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer. Loyola Chicago ranks second in the MVC shooting 38.1% from 3-point range. This is their first meeting this season.
Top performers: Tucker DeVries is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. D.J. Wilkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drake. Lucas Williamson is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.4 points for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.