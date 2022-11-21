Chiefs Chargers Football
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, runs in for a touchdown as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis, right, chases him and wide receiver Justin Watson runs in the background during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers, 30-27, on Sunday night in Inglewood, Calif., to stay atop the AFC.

Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead, 27-23, on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer with 1:46 left.

