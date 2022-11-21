Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, runs in for a touchdown as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis, right, chases him and wide receiver Justin Watson runs in the background during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers, 30-27, on Sunday night in Inglewood, Calif., to stay atop the AFC.
Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead, 27-23, on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer with 1:46 left.
The Chiefs swept the season series from Los Angeles and took a three-game lead in the AFC West. Kansas City leads four teams by one game in the conference.
Patriots 10, Jets 3 — At Foxborough, Mass.: Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with 5 seconds remaining as New England stunned New York. The rookie’s score was the first TD on a punt return in the NFL this season and broke a stalemate on a day when both offenses struggled to move the ball.
Bills 31, Browns 23 — At Detroit: Josh Allen threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs late in the first half, and Buffalo beat Cleveland after the NFL moved the Bills’ home game to Detroit due to several feet of snow blanketing western New York. The Bills (7-3) avoided blowing a third straight halftime lead by scoring on all five of their possessions in the second half.
Eagles 17, Colts 16 — At Indianapolis: Jalen Hurts ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 1:20 remaining and Philadelphia rallied past Indianapolis. Coming off their first loss of the season, the Eagles (9-1) trailed 13-3 in the fourth quarter. Hurts threw for a touchdown early in the period to get Philly within three.
Lions 31, Giants 18 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Jamaal Williams ran for a career-high three touchdowns and Detroit stunned New York. The Lions (4-6) posted consecutive roads wins and their first three-game winning streak since November 2017. Until last week, Detroit had not won a road game under second-year coach Dan Campbell.
Ravens 13, Panthers 3 — At Baltimore: Lamar Jackson ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and Baltimore forced three late Carolina turnovers. Justin Tucker kicked two field goals, including a tiebreaking 37-yarder with 8:27 remaining. Then Marcus Peters forced a fumble by Shi Smith, giving the Ravens the ball at the Carolina 31. Baltimore (7-3) took advantage of a short field, finally reaching the end zone on Jackson’s run with 7:16 to play.
Saints 27, Rams 20 — At New Orleans: Andy Dalton passed for three touchdowns, Mathew Stafford left the field to be evaluated for a concussion in the second half as New Orleans beat reeling Los Angeles. Stafford’s departure from the game came two days after he’d been cleared to return from the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Commanders 23, Texans 10 — At Houston: Taylor Heinicke threw for 191 yards, Kendall Fuller returned an interception for a touchdown, and Washington rolled past Houston.
Raiders 22, Broncos 16 (OT) — At Denver: Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering Las Vegas past Denver. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.
Bengals 37, Steelers 30 — At Pittsburgh: Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes, three to backup running back Samaje Perine, and Cincinnati rallied past Pittsburgh.
