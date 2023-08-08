White Sox Guardians Baseball
Buy Now

Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech (left) holds Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramírez (center) as White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson throws a punch Saturday night in Cleveland. Anderson and Ramírez were among those ejected.

 Sue Ogrocki The Associated Press

CLEVELAND — Tim Anderson’s decision to pick a fight with José Ramírez cost him more than a sore jaw.

Chicago’s shortstop was suspended six games and Ramírez for three games by Major League Baseball for throwing punches and touching off a lengthy, wild brawl between the White Sox and Guardians on Saturday night.

Recommended for you

Tags