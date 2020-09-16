Daniel Vogelbach went 3-for-4, homered and drove in four runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers routed the St. Louis Cardinals, 18-3, on Tuesday night in Milwaukee.
Vogelbach had a solo home run, a two-run double and a run-scoring infield single for the Brewers, who scored 18 runs on 15 hits.
Christian Yelich, Ryan Braun and Keston Hiura also homered for Milwaukee. Hiura also drove in four runs for the Brewers, who won for just the second time in five games.
Reds 4, Pirates 1 — At Cincinnati: Tucker Barnhart hit a home run and Brian Goodwin prevented one with a leaping catch as Cincinnati extended its winning streak to a season-high four games with a victory over Pittsburgh.
Phillies 4, Mets 1 — At Philadelphia: Jake Arrieta pitched effectively into the sixth inning before leaving with an injury, Didi Gregorius hit a two-run homer and Philadelphia beat New York.
INTERLEAGUE
Red Sox 2, Marlins 0 — At Miami: Tanner Houck gave up just two singles over five innings to win his major league debut, pitching Boston past Miami.
Rays 6, Nationals 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Ryan Yarbrough stopped a personal 16-game winless streak, Nate Lowe homered and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Washington.
Braves 5, Orioles 1 — At Baltimore: Adam Duvall tied a Braves record with his 10th homer in September, and Atlanta used the collective work of six pitchers to beat Baltimore.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 20, Blue Jays 6 — At New York: Luke Voit and Aaron Hicks homered to key a seven-run second-inning burst and New York rocketed past Toronto into second place in the AL East.
Tigers 6, Royals 0— At Detroit: Miguel Cabrera hit a homer and a double to help Detroit beat Kansas City.