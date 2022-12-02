AMES, Iowa — Iowa State offensive coordinator Tom Manning and strength and conditioning coach Dave Andrews will not return next season after the Cyclones finished 4-8 and last in the Big 12.

"Decisions such as these are never easy because of the impact they have on the lives of individuals and their families, however, in order for us to move the program forward, I felt it necessary to make these changes at this time." coach Matt Campbell said Friday. "Tom and Dave are tremendous men who have had a hand in our success over the last few years, and we wish them and their families all the best in the future."

