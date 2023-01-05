Tigers Mariners Baseball
The Chicago Cubs bolstered their defense on Dec. 22, agreeing to a contract with Gold Glove-winning catcher Tucker Barnhart.

 Stephen Brashear

CHICAGO — When Tucker Barnhart was looking at his options for next season, he liked the idea of playing his home games at Wrigley Field. The Indiana native heard good things about the Chicago Cubs from Wade Miley, one of his former teammates.

When the Cubs started talking about the importance of run prevention, that really captured Barnhart’s attention.

