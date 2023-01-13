Bears Warren Football
The Chicago Bears hired Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as their president and CEO on Thursday. He will help lead a founding franchise after three years running one of college athletics’ marquee conferences.

 Bruce Kluckhohn The Associated Press

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears hired Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as their president and CEO on Thursday, bringing him back to the NFL to help lead a founding franchise after three years running one of college athletics’ marquee conferences.

Warren, who replaces the retiring Ted Phillips, becomes Chicago’s fifth president and the first from outside the organization. He goes from becoming the first Black president of a Power Five conference to the first for the Bears. He is the team’s second president that was not part of the Halas-McCaskey family tree, joining Phillips.

