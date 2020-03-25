News in your town

Girls prep soccer: Duccini back at home as Mustangs coach

Brady to Tampa only tip of NFL's changing landscape

College basketball: Dayton's Toppin named AP's player of the year, Iowa's Garza 2nd

Local golf courses open with public safety in mind

Golf course opening presents a breath of fresh air

Olympians face uncertainty with Tokyo delay because of virus

All signs point to Tokyo Olympics being postponed

Sports briefs: Packers commit $1.5M to fight against coronavirus

NBA's Adam Silver seeking answers, which are in short supply

U.S. Olympic leader takes cautious stance regarding postponement of Tokyo Games

Sports briefs: Barefoot Hamlin wins virtual Homestead as NASCAR races again

Final Four stardom not always followed by long NBA career

TH Boys Basketball Coach of Year: Cuba City legend guides team to unbeaten campaign

A look back at Olympics that never were: 1916, '40 and '44

Biggest tourney upsets? NC State's '83 title run hard to top

Twilight Time: Long-lost Rod Serling baseball comedy on deck

2019-20 TH All-Area Boys Basketball Team

College hockey: Fighting Saints grads making impact at Division I level

Sports briefs: World hockey championships canceled amid pandemic

Marble Madness! Obscure sports rule in coronavirus pandemic

Olympic pushback: U.S. track joins swimming, urges Tokyo delay

Lolo Jones to AP: IOC should shift gears, postpone Olympics

TH Sports Coming Events

Former No. 1 overall draft picks still available on market

Smith named new UD women's basketball coach

Beckman's Keegan named TH Player of the Year

Minor league advocacy group demands $15,000 salaries

From 2019 Super Bowl foes to same division

College basketball: Garza named to AP All-America first team

College notebook: Loras’ Schroeder, Kraemer land all-American accolades

Sports briefs: USA Swimming urges delay of Tokyo Games

USHL: Former Saints forward Rueschhoff signs with Rangers

College basketball: Garza named to AP All-America first team

Sports briefs: Saints coach Payton tests positive for coronavirus

College basketball: Iowa's Garza earns 6th national player of year award

Madness: A decade later, Bellevue native reflects on UNI’s historic upset of Kansas

TH Athlete of Week: Cuba City's Dailey proves them wrong

Drake Relays postponed by pandemic

College notebook: Loras tabs McCarthy to lead soccer program

Olympic leaders back IOC's Tokyo stance after rare criticism

NFL: Bears give Trubisky competition after disappointing season