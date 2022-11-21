CHICAGO — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks, 5-3, on Sunday for their third straight win.
Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins.
Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Crosby responded for the Penguins with 3:14 left, scoring his 10th of the season on a nice move in front. Crosby then tapped the puck over to Carter for an empty-netter in the final seconds.
Patrick Kane and Jujhar Khaira also scored for Chicago in its fourth consecutive loss.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was voted Sid Mercer/Dick Young New York Player of the Year for the second straight year after setting an American League record with 62 home runs.
The New York chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced that Judge also was given the Joe DiMaggio Toast of the Town Award.
Retiring St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols was given the William J. Slocum/Jack Lang Award for Long & Meritorious Service. Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo was given the Joan Payson/Shannon Forde Award for Community Service, and Mets closer Edwin Díaz was selected to receive the Ben Epstein/Dan Castellano Good Guy Award.
FOOTBALL
Southern California moved into the top five of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in five years.
Georgia received 62 of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 as the top four teams held their places after playing varying degrees of close games Saturday. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote. Michigan was No. 3 again, followed by TCU. The Trojans edged up two spots after a thrilling victory against rival UCLA. The last time USC was ranked in the top five was September of 2017.
GOLF
NAPLES, Fla. — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women’s golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year.
Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory.
The $2 million prize took her season earnings to just over $4.3 million, leaving her $591 short of the Lorena Ochoa’s record for single-season earnings set in 2007.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy finished the year as Europe’s top-ranked golfer for the fourth time — and first since 2015 — despite Jon Rahm winning the DP World Tour Championship.
The Spaniard’s two-shot victory over England’s Tyrrell Hatton and Sweden’s Alex Noren was his third in six years at Jumeirah Golf Estates. But McIlroy finished the season top of the DP World rankings after Matt Fitzpatrick, his only rival for the Harry Vardon Trophy, blew up around the turn.
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Adam Svensson handled the cold air and the heat of contention as if he had been there before, closing with a 6-under 64 to win the RSM Classic on Sunday at Sea Island for his first PGA Tour victory.
Svensson, a 28-year-old Canadian, was locked in a four-way tie for the lead on the closing stretch of the Seaside course when he poured in an 18-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole, and then hit a tee shot to 10 feet on the par-3 17th for a birdie that gave him a cushion.
MOTOR SPORTS
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates— Max Verstappen won a record-extending 15th race of the year at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to conclude one of the most dominant seasons in Formula One history. There was little drama at the Yas Marina Circuit a year after it saw Verstappen’s tense and controversial win over Lewis Hamilton to seal his first title.
Verstappen stayed ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez at the start and was never seriously challenged after that on his way to the win. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc held off Perez to finish second and clinch second place in the championship standings.
TENNIS
TURIN, Italy — Novak Djokovic claimed a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals title by beating the third-seeded Casper Ruud on Sunday to top a fantastic finish to the season for the Serb. Djokovic won 7-5, 6-3 to secure his first title at the event since 2015 and match Roger Federer’s record.
