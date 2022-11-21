CHICAGO — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks, 5-3, on Sunday for their third straight win.

Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins.

