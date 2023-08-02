NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Dennis Hernandez, the troubled brother of the late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, threatened to kill his estranged wife and her divorce lawyer while struggling with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to new details disclosed in a Connecticut courtroom Tuesday.

Hernandez, who went by DJ while playing football for the University of Connecticut in the mid-2000s and while working as an assistant coach at the University of Iowa, giggled at times during a hearing in New Britain Superior Court as a judge extended a risk protection order barring him from having any contact with his wife and from having any guns, ruling Hernandez remains a danger.

