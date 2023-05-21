NASCAR Restoring North Wilkesboro Auto Racing
Buy Now

A fan leaves the North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sept. 29, 1996, in North Wilkesboro, N.C., with a souvenir tire after Jeff Gordon won the last NASCAR cup race run at the track before it closed. The track has reopened and will host the NASCAR All-Star auto race this weekend.

 Bob Jordan

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — When Dale Earnhardt Jr. entered the gates of North Wilkesboro Speedway on a cold December day in 2019, he took one look around the dilapidated track and thought it would never host another NASCAR race.

Weeds were growing up through cracks in the track’s asphalt surface.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.