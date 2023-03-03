Marcus Stroman struck out four and allowed two hits in 2 1/3 shutout innings, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Oakland Athletics, 6-1, on Thursday in Mesa, Ariz.

Nick Madrigal had a two-run double among his two hits, and Ian Happ went 2-for-2 and drove in a run for Chicago.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.