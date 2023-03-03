Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Marcus Stroman struck out four and allowed two hits in 2 1/3 shutout innings, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Oakland Athletics, 6-1, on Thursday in Mesa, Ariz.
Nick Madrigal had a two-run double among his two hits, and Ian Happ went 2-for-2 and drove in a run for Chicago.
White Sox 6, Rockies 4 — At Scottsdale, Ariz.: Hanser Alberto had three hits in three at-bats and scored a pair of runs, and Leury Garcia hit a two-run homer as Chicago beat Colorado.
Rangers 7, Brewers 4 — At Phoenix: Christian Yelich went 2-for-3 out of the leadoff spot and hit his first home run as Milwaukee lost to Texas.
Twins 4, Rays 2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Kenta Maeda threw two shutout innings and Minnesota scored three runs in the ninth, including two on throwing errors, to beat Tampa Bay.
Astros 6, Cardinals 0 — At Sarasota, Fla.: Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado had two of St. Louis’ three hits, and the Cardinals were shut out by Houston.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.