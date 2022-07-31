IndyCar Indianapolis Auto Racing
Alexander Rossi, center, celebrates after winning an IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

INDIANAPOLIS — Alexander Rossi didn’t understand the allure of Indianapolis Motor Speedway when he showed up as a rookie seven years ago and won one of the biggest races in the world.

His win Saturday on the Indy road course didn’t rival his 2016 victory in the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500. But it did snap a 49-race losing streak and gave him a perfect bookend for his seven seasons with Andretti Autosport.

