CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Thousands of people joined Virginia’s football team, coaches and staff Saturday in honoring three players who were shot dead as they returned from a field trip last weekend. Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were remembered during a memorial service in Charlottesville as great teammates who wore constant smiles and sought to brighten the lives of those around them, from fellow players to other students and fans. “Only time will reveal God’s purpose in this adversity. ... Going forward I’m confident that all three are rejoicing in paradise, speaking good things on behalf of each of us in preparation for the time we will all be together again,” first-year head coach Tony Elliott said. To the family members and friends seated in the first two rows, Elliott added: “I am grateful for your willingness to share your family’s gifts with all of us.” Athletic director Carla Williams shared stories she heard this week from family members of the players and said the tragedy “has pushed me to my limits.” “We are better and will do better because we will make sure their legacies never fade at the University of Virginia,” she vowed, telling the families, “We loved your sons.” The service at John Paul Jones Arena came on a day when the Cavaliers had been scheduled to play No. 23 Coastal Carolina, but opted instead to honor their fallen teammates as well as injured player Mike Hollins and another student who was shot. BASKETBALL MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant has a sprained left ankle that will keep him out at least a week and possibly longer. Memphis announced Saturday that Morant suffered a Grade 1 sprain during Friday night’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Team officials said in a statement that Morant’s return timeline will be week-to-week with updates provided as appropriate.
Hawks hit buzzer-beater for OT win
ATLANTA — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks.
Syracuse’s Boeheim hits 1,000 wins
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim reached his 1,000th career victory on Saturday in a 76-48 win over Northeastern. Joe Girard had 21 points and five 3-pointers for the Orange (2-1), Jesse Edwards added 19 points and seven rebounds and freshman Judah Mintz scored 18 points. Boeheim has been at the helm of Syracuse since 1976, and had 101 wins over the course of five seasons vacated in 2015 by the NCAA.
No. 21 Dayton bounces back in victory
DAYTON — DaRon Holmes II scored 18 points and No. 21 Dayton shook off a loss at unranked UNLV with a 60-51 victory over cold-shooting Robert Morris on Saturday. Mustapha Amzil came off the bench to add 12 points for the Flyers (3-1), who shot 42.1% from the field, compared with 34.5% for the Colonials. GOLF
McIlroy, Fitzpatrick in mix for title in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy is well-placed for another Race to Dubai title after his 7-under 65 on Saturday left him three shots off the lead heading into the final round at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. Jon Rahm holds a one-stroke lead after a bogey-free 65 put the Spaniard at 15-under 201 overall at Jumeirah Golf Estates as he seeks to win the event for a third time. The top-ranked McIlroy will battle U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick on Sunday for the Harry Vardon Trophy. TENNIS
Djokovic in final as he bids to match record
TURIN, Italy — Novak Djokovic kept his bid for a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals title alive by beating Taylor Fritz of the United States on Saturday to reach the final of the prestigious season-ending tournament. The Serb will face the third-seeded Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final as he attempts to win his first title at the event since 2015 and match Roger Federer’s record. SOCCER
Star striker Benzema out of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — Defending champion France’s World Cup hopes took a huge blow with the news that star striker Karim Benzema is out of the tournament after tearing a muscle in his left thigh during training on Saturday. “Karim Benzema is out of the World Cup,” the French soccer federation (FFF) said. “After hurting the quadriceps on his left thigh the Real Madrid striker is forced to give up on taking part in the World Cup.”
