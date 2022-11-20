CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Thousands of people joined Virginia’s football team, coaches and staff Saturday in honoring three players who were shot dead as they returned from a field trip last weekend. Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were remembered during a memorial service in Charlottesville as great teammates who wore constant smiles and sought to brighten the lives of those around them, from fellow players to other students and fans. “Only time will reveal God’s purpose in this adversity. ... Going forward I’m confident that all three are rejoicing in paradise, speaking good things on behalf of each of us in preparation for the time we will all be together again,” first-year head coach Tony Elliott said. To the family members and friends seated in the first two rows, Elliott added: “I am grateful for your willingness to share your family’s gifts with all of us.” Athletic director Carla Williams shared stories she heard this week from family members of the players and said the tragedy “has pushed me to my limits.” “We are better and will do better because we will make sure their legacies never fade at the University of Virginia,” she vowed, telling the families, “We loved your sons.” The service at John Paul Jones Arena came on a day when the Cavaliers had been scheduled to play No. 23 Coastal Carolina, but opted instead to honor their fallen teammates as well as injured player Mike Hollins and another student who was shot. BASKETBALL MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant has a sprained left ankle that will keep him out at least a week and possibly longer. Memphis announced Saturday that Morant suffered a Grade 1 sprain during Friday night’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Team officials said in a statement that Morant’s return timeline will be week-to-week with updates provided as appropriate.

