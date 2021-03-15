A capsule look at the regional teams in the NCAA tournament field of 68:
Iowa
Record: 21-8.
Coach: Fran McCaffery.
Conference: Big Ten. Bid: At-Large.
Region: West. Seed: No. 2.
Tournament History: 30-28, 3 Final Fours in 26 appearances.
Last appearance: 2019, lost to Tennessee in the Second Round.
Last 10 Games: 8-2.
The Skinny: Iowa, with a No. 2 seed, has its highest NCAA Tournament seed since 1987 and in the same region as top-ranked Gonzaga, which beat the Hawkeyes 99-88 on Dec. 21. Iowa has the Big Ten player of the year in Luka Garza, the Hawkeyes’ all-time leading scorer. He ranks third nationally in scoring this season. The Hawkeyes lost in the Big Ten Tournament semis to eventual champion Illinois.
Drake
Record: 25-4.
Coach: Darian DeVries.
Conference: Missouri Valley. Bid: At-Large.
Region: West. Seed: No. 11.
Tournament History: 5-4, 1 Final Four in 4 appearances.
Last appearance: 2008, lost to W. Kentucky in the First Round.
Last 10 Games: 7-3.
The Skinny: Say what you will about a perceived competition deficiency in the Missouri Valley Conference but starting a season with 18-straight wins in and out of six postponements due to COVID-19 protocols (five in consecutive fashion) is all the more impressive for Bulldogs and their gawdy 25-4 record. Shaquan Hemphill leads five scorers in double-digit scoring.
Wisconsin
Record: 17-12.
Coach: Greg Gard.
Conference: Big Ten. Bid: At-Large.
Region: South. Seed: No. 9.
Tournament History: 38-23, 4 Final Fours, and 1 National Championship in 24 appearances.
Last appearance: 2019, lost to Oregon in the First Round.
Last 10 Games: 3-7.
The Skinny: The Badgers are going to be an interesting watch. In calendar 2021, Wisconsin is 0-9 against the conference’s Top 25 gauntlet (Iowa 0-3, Illinois and Michigan 0-2, Ohio State and Purdue 0-1). Their average margin of defeat in the first five games was 14.6, but in the last four they shaved 10-full points off that figure. Absent the Big Ten’s beasts Wisconsin went 8-1. They’ve spent all season sharpening their blades against the nation’s best so don’t be shocked if the Badgers find themselves in the Sweet 16.
Illinois
Record: 23-6.
Coach: Brad Underwood.
Conference: Big Ten. Bid: Automatic.
Region: Midwest. Seed: No. 1.
Tournament History: 40-31, 5 Final Fours in 30 appearances.
Last appearance: 2013, lost to Miami in the Second Round.
ast 10 Games: 9-1.
The Skinny: No. 3 Illinois claimed its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2005 by topping No. 9 Ohio State. Illinois has won seven straight, six in a row over top-10 foes and 14 of its last 15. The Illini are big, fast and strong and a legitimate national title contender.