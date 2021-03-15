B10 Iowa Illinois Basketball
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn defends Iowa center Luka Garza in the first half of the Big Ten Conference semifinals on Saturday. Both teams are in the NCAA tournament field.

 Michael Conroy The Associated Press

A capsule look at the regional teams in the NCAA tournament field of 68:

Iowa

Record: 21-8.

Coach: Fran McCaffery.

Conference: Big Ten. Bid: At-Large.

Region: West. Seed: No. 2.

Tournament History: 30-28, 3 Final Fours in 26 appearances.

Last appearance: 2019, lost to Tennessee in the Second Round.

Last 10 Games: 8-2.

The Skinny: Iowa, with a No. 2 seed, has its highest NCAA Tournament seed since 1987 and in the same region as top-ranked Gonzaga, which beat the Hawkeyes 99-88 on Dec. 21. Iowa has the Big Ten player of the year in Luka Garza, the Hawkeyes’ all-time leading scorer. He ranks third nationally in scoring this season. The Hawkeyes lost in the Big Ten Tournament semis to eventual champion Illinois.

Drake

Record: 25-4.

Coach: Darian DeVries.

Conference: Missouri Valley. Bid: At-Large.

Region: West. Seed: No. 11.

Tournament History: 5-4, 1 Final Four in 4 appearances.

Last appearance: 2008, lost to W. Kentucky in the First Round.

Last 10 Games: 7-3.

The Skinny: Say what you will about a perceived competition deficiency in the Missouri Valley Conference but starting a season with 18-straight wins in and out of six postponements due to COVID-19 protocols (five in consecutive fashion) is all the more impressive for Bulldogs and their gawdy 25-4 record. Shaquan Hemphill leads five scorers in double-digit scoring.

Wisconsin

Record: 17-12.

Coach: Greg Gard.

Conference: Big Ten. Bid: At-Large.

Region: South. Seed: No. 9.

Tournament History: 38-23, 4 Final Fours, and 1 National Championship in 24 appearances.

Last appearance: 2019, lost to Oregon in the First Round.

Last 10 Games: 3-7.

The Skinny: The Badgers are going to be an interesting watch. In calendar 2021, Wisconsin is 0-9 against the conference’s Top 25 gauntlet (Iowa 0-3, Illinois and Michigan 0-2, Ohio State and Purdue 0-1). Their average margin of defeat in the first five games was 14.6, but in the last four they shaved 10-full points off that figure. Absent the Big Ten’s beasts Wisconsin went 8-1. They’ve spent all season sharpening their blades against the nation’s best so don’t be shocked if the Badgers find themselves in the Sweet 16.

Illinois

Record: 23-6.

Coach: Brad Underwood.

Conference: Big Ten. Bid: Automatic.

Region: Midwest. Seed: No. 1.

Tournament History: 40-31, 5 Final Fours in 30 appearances.

Last appearance: 2013, lost to Miami in the Second Round.

ast 10 Games: 9-1.

The Skinny: No. 3 Illinois claimed its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2005 by topping No. 9 Ohio State. Illinois has won seven straight, six in a row over top-10 foes and 14 of its last 15. The Illini are big, fast and strong and a legitimate national title contender.

