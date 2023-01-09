CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he has non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Hendriks announced Sunday on Instagram that he was diagnosed in recent days. The three-time All-Star was scheduled to begin treatment today.
“Hearing the word “Cancer” came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year,” he wrote. “However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life.”
Hendriks said he is “confident” he will “make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible.” The five-year survival rate for non-Hodgkin lymphoma is 73.8%, according to the National Cancer Institute. Some forms are aggressive while others are slow growing.
General manager Rick Hahn says in a statement the White Sox don’t expect to have an update on Hendriks’ status prior to opening day.
SKIING
KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia — Mikaela Shiffrin matched Lindsey Vonn’s women’s World Cup skiing record with her 82nd win. Shiffrin led from start to finish to win a giant slalom and can now break Vonn’s mark in a night slalom scheduled for Flachau, Austria, on Tuesday.
Already with eight wins this season, Shiffrin is also quickly approaching Ingemar Stenmark’s overall record between men and women of 86 victories. Vonn retired four years ago when injuries ended her pursuit of Stenmark.
FOOTBALL
RALEIGH, N.C. — Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong is transferring to North Carolina State. Armstrong threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2021, including a program-record 554 yards in a loss at North Carolina. But he struggled last year in a different offense under first-year coach Tony Elliott.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The second-ranked University of Iowa men’s wrestling team won 8 of 10 matches in a 37-6 rout of Purdue on Sunday afternoon at Holloway Gymnasium. The Hawkeyes have won 12 straight duals dating back to last season.
Iowa posted six bonus point victories in the dual to improve to 9-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten action.
No. 1 Spencer Lee opened the dual with his third consecutive fall, pinning No. 9 Matt Ramos in 2:54. It was Lee’s 45th consecutive win, moving him to 7-0 this season — all bonus point wins.
AMES, Iowa — No. 4 Iowa State (9-2, 2-0 Big 12) held on to defeat No. 3 Arizona State (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12), 19-15, in a top-5 wrestling matchup Sunday afternoon in Hilton Coliseum. This was the first top-5 dual matchup in Hilton Coliseum since 2009 and ISU’s third win over a top-three opponent in the last 14 seasons.
Both teams won five matches each, with the Cyclones winning the first five beginning at 157 pounds and the Sun Devils claiming the final five. Bonus point victories for ISU at 165, 174 and 197 made the difference.
TENNIS
ADELAIDE, Australia — Novak Djokovic showed no signs of an injury that might derail his Australian Open campaign in beating unseeded American Sebastian Korda, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), 6-4, to win the Adelaide International.
Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka claimed her 11th WTA Tour singles title but her first in almost two years when she overcame qualifier Linda Noskova 6-2 7-6 (4) in the women’s final.
SYDNEY — The United States claimed the inaugural United Cup in convincing fashion with an overpowering display over Italy in the final of the mixed teams event.
No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz gave the U.S. an unassailable 3-0 lead in the best-of-five matchup when edging former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7). The Indian Wells Masters champion failed to convert nine break points but faced none on his own serve and proved the steadier player in the two tiebreakers. He was mobbed by his teammates at Ken Rosewall Arena after clinching the title for the Americans.
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Top-seeded American Coco Gauff capped a commanding start to the new season by beating Spanish qualifer Viktoria Masarova, 6-1, 6-1, in the final of the ASB Classic.
